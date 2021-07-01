World Wide Web source code is sold as a token for $ 5.4 million at Sotheby’s

By Elizabeth Howcroft

LONDON, Jun 30 (.) – A blockchain-based token representing the original source code for the World Wide Web written by its inventor Tim Berners-Lee sold for $ 5.4 million at Sotheby’s in an online auction on Wednesday. said the auction house.

The source code was sold in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT), a type of cryptoasset https://www…com/article/crypto-currency-nft-idCNL4N2LE3VG that records ownership of digital items.

The NFT was created by the English scientist Berners-Lee in 2021 and represents https://www…com/technology/world-wide-web-code-that-changed-world-up-auction-nft-2021-06 -15 ownership of various digital items from when the World Wide Web was invented in 1989.

Of course, the World Wide Web itself has not been sold. What has been sold is a blockchain-based property record of files containing the original source code for the World Wide Web. The final price was $ 5,434,500 and half of the bidders were new to Sotheby’s.

The World Wide Web, or “the web”, is the system of navigation and access to information on the Internet.

The NFT is considered by some to be valuable because the blockchain authenticates that it is unique and has been officially created, or “coined,” by Berners-Lee himself.

“The symbolism, the history and the fact that they come from the creator is what makes them valuable, and there are many people who collect things for exactly those reasons,” said Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby’s global director of science and popular culture.

“We have put it in a public forum, we have sold it basically without reserve (the bidding started at $ 1,000) and we let the market decide what the value is going to be. There have been multiple bidders who have agreed that it is valuable.”

Included in the purchase are NFTs representing some 9,555 lines of code written in 1990-1991, a 30-minute animated display of the code, a digital poster of the code, and a digital letter written by Berners-Lee in June 2021, in which he reflects on his invention.

The letter begins: “Since people seem to appreciate autographed versions of books, now that we have NFT technology, I thought it might be fun to make an autographed copy of the original code from the first web browser.”

The sale is the latest in a series of moves by traditional auction houses to embrace blockchain-based assets, which exploded in popularity in early 2021.

In March, an NFT of a digital collage by American artist Beeple fetched $ 69.3 million at Christie’s, in the first sale by a major auction house of a work of art that does not physically exist.

Twitter boss Jack Dorsey sold https://www…com/article/us-twitter-dorsey-nft/twitter-boss-jack-dorseys-first-tweet-sold-for-2-9-million -as-an-nft-idUSKBN2BE2KJ his first tweet in the form of NFT for 2.9 million dollars.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)