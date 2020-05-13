A collaborative team of researchers from SEARCH, Inc. and Ocean Infinity announced the discovery of the USS Nevada (BB-36) battleship nearly 70 nautical miles southwest of Pearl Harbor at a depth of over 4,693 meters.

The Naval Heritage and History Command notes that the USS Nevada battleship was the only battleship launched during the Pearl Harbor attack on December 7, 1941. Severely damaged by a torpedo and several bomb hits, it was stranded before be extensively repaired.

Likewise, the battleship USS Nevada participated in the Attu landings in May 1943 and was later transferred to the Atlantic.

He participated in the invasion of Normandy in June 1944 and in the operation of southern France in August and September of that year.

The 5-inch gun handling room of the USS Nevada. (Photo courtesy of Ocean Infinity / SEARCH)

Nevada returned to the Pacific, where it participated in the invasions of Iwo Jima and Okinawa in 1945. It was damaged by a suicide plane on March 27 and by an artillery shell on April 5 of that year.

After the war, the battleship USS Nevada was a target ship for atomic bomb testing at Bikini in the Marshall Islands during July 1946. Damaged and radioactive, the order was given to dismantle it in August 1946 and, two years later, sunk by torpedoes.

For his part, Dr. James Delgado, SEARCH senior vice president and chief maritime archaeologist for the mission, said:

“Nevada is an iconic ship that speaks to the resilience and stubbornness of the United States.”

He added: “The physical reality of the ship, resting in the darkness of the great museum of the sea, reminds us not only of past events, but also of those who took up the challenge of two global wars. That is why we do ocean exploration: to search for those powerful connections with the past.

During the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, Nevada actually managed to set sail, but was hit by several bombs, which killed 60 sailors and wounded 109.

Official photograph of the US Navy. USA From the USS Nevada (BB-36), now in the collections of the National Archives.

