World War II, a tribute to the Golden Age of DC

The DC Animated Movie Universe (DCAMU) that we knew about since 2013, culminated last year with “Justice League Dark: Apokolips War”, after a continuity developed in 16 films. However, on August 23 it was reinvented with “Superman: Man Of Tomorrow”, and has been consolidated on “Justice Society: World War II”, the new animated film released on April 27 on digital platforms. Thanks to the appearance of the superman of “Superman: Man Of Tomorrow” in the first minutes of this tape, we can confirm the continuity of the new animated universe shared from DC. Also, remember that the next film will arrive on June 22, and will be the first part of “Batman: The Long Halloween”, whose trailer is now available.

“Justice Society: World War II,” directed by Jeff Wamester, is a caress to mythology of the Justice Society of America (JSA). A good film that encompasses a simple, concise script and gathering multi-universal elements, written by Jeremy Adams and Meghan Fitzmartin. Guided by the heart and justice that emanates from Wonder Woman, she is told of serious way, but with hints of humor. Is he tribute to the Golden Age from the DC comics. The special thing about this film are its characters, because without the Justice Society, there would never be a Justice League.

Barry Allen, played by Matt Bomer, is the precursor of history. A journey towards one of the most transcendent war conflicts in history, World War II, from the perspective of the sprinter, who decides to stay to help the American heroes who were grouped by the United States government to kill the nazis and end the war. A team made up of Wonder Woman, Jay Garrick’s Flash, Hourman, Hawkman and Black Canary, where some more than others have their moment to shine.

The surprise comes when Allen realizes that he is not in the past of his timeline (as they had introduced us at the beginning), but on another earth. Once again, Flash is in charge of introduce us to the multiverse at the same time he meets Jay Garrick, drinking from the “Flash of Two Worlds” comic. Barry and Jay’s relationship, despite having few scenes, is developed with an attachment to comics. Jay, in part, acts as a mentor, teaching him tricks such as the transfer of objects through the vibration of molecules and explaining, with an original metaphor, the force from which his powers come.

This Jay Garrick is the best animated character adaptation, with Armen Taylor putting on his voice, the crimson comet steals the show every time it appears. His friendship with Hourman (Matthew Mercer) serves to introduce a very interesting character who has not had as much audiovisual experience as others, for his first live-action film written by Gavin Games and Neil Widener.

Wonder Woman is the heart From the film, with a very defined accent and pronunciation from Stana Katic, we see a true warrior as the leader of the JSA. Her look is reminiscent of the most classic drawing of the heroine and her lines of dialogue are always very successful. The representation of women in the 1940s, especially in war terrain, left much to be desired and, fictitiously, Diana Prince does justice to all those women who actively participated in the war and did not have the same recognition as men. His relationship with Steve Trevor (Chris Diamantopoulos) is perhaps something that becomes heavy in some sections of the film. Trevor’s personality moves between insistence and confidence, leading him to a death that fails to convey what he intends.

Hawkman (Omid Abtahi) is the character who less screen time seems to have, and this affects him negatively, since someone who does not know him I doubt that he will empathize with him in his death. Although its moments are good, it is still a narrative resource that helps the development of Black Canary, one of the characters that I have been surprised the most, with actress Elysia Rotaru doing a great job. In just two scenes, a beautiful friendship is forged between them, which explain the state of worry and hopelessness in which she finds herself. If there is something special about Hawkman’s death, it is the overcoming message that it transmits and the reaction it generates. For me, a very emotional moment where the viewer can identify with Dinah and want to see her in more movies.

The secondary characters play a role full of surprises in the plot. Aquaman’s advisor, representing fascist values, is the main villain behind the mental manipulation towards Aquaman (Liam McIntyre) and the Atlantis troops. The King of Atlantis creates dramatic moments and good fight scenes against Wonder Woman but, beyond that, it has no development whatsoever.

We know the Superman (Darren Criss) from another land than the truth, it is still not clear to me why he had not revealed his true identity before. On the other hand, Doctor Fate (Keith Ferguson) has small appearances that boost the theory creation. Help Barry travel to another universe to form the Justice League later? What’s your objective? Without a doubt, I think we will see more of this character in future projects, since they have barely explained their participation in it, which generates mystery and intrigue for what may come.

Leaving aside the narrative aspects, the soundtrack is the work of the composer Kevin Riepl, who achieves connect the viewer with every situation heroes go through. There is no specific melody that grabs the mind, but it enhances, on great levels, the experience. Like the animation developed by the professionals at Warner Bros Animation, who create a epic action where the use of the powers of the heroes is highly favored visually. The speed scenes of both Flashes are impressive, especially those of slow-motion, with the incorporation of rays around the trail that they leave when running (something absent in the previous saga).

The color palette is especially nice because of the retro tone accompanying the drawing. It takes you back to the 40s, creating a clear difference with the beginning and end of the film, which correspond to the current era, where the tone is much more modern.

Finally, “Justice Society: World War II” is like a self-concluding comic that you could read cover to cover, with references that only the followers will understand but that, not at all, make compression difficult. Also, it is a letter of introduction of the JSA in the face of the appearance of some members in “Black Adam”. It ends as it begins, with the scarlet speedster returning to his original Earth, but, with some learned lessons. First of all, the need to create a team of heroes for upcoming threats. And secondly, the reflection that she learns by seeing how Diana wanted to wait for the war to end to be with Trevor, something she will no longer be able to do. Thus, he proposes to Iris West, determined to make his relationship with the reporter public now. face the consequences that entails: “Life is dangerous, but it shouldn’t stop us from living it.”

“Justice Society: World War II” is available on digital platforms and on May 11 on Blu-Ray.