World Vaccine Leader Shows What It’s Like Back To The Office

(Bloomberg) – City streets are getting busy again, elevators are crowded, and favorite lunch spots are filling up. Two months after Israel reopened its economy, Tel Aviv is leaving the era of remote work behind.

Israel’s ultra-fast vaccination program gave it a head start in life planning after the coronavirus, and its agile implementation made it a global test case in everything from real-world efficacy data to vaccine passports. Now that business is on the rise in Tel Aviv, employers and employees around the world are watching with interest what happens in a country that has become a benchmark.

The first signs are that the end of isolation has activated office life. Demand for space is increasing across the board, according to data tracked by the commercial real estate team Natam Group. Shared workspace provider WeWork says the number of customers in its buildings in Israel has risen 20% since February, with strong demand for new sales. Google mobility data shows a sharp increase in commutes to work in Tel Aviv during April, with figures now close to their pre-pandemic standard.

Nir Minerbi realized that things were about to change in December, when he tried, and failed, to renew the discount agreement he had struck with WeWork during the initial 2020 shutdown.

Being in the office last year was like “being in a graveyard,” said Minerbi, chief executive of quantum computing firm Classiq Technologies. He wants to revive the camaraderie of on-site work, so he signed an interim contract with a smaller co-working space while looking for a more traditional long-term office lease.

As COVID-19 continues to devastate India and cases increase worldwide, countries with high levels of vaccination are taking their first steps towards reopening. Australia and New Zealand kept COVID-19 at bay, although many office workers remain at home. In the UK, where working from home is recommended until at least June 21, about 42% of employees were at their desks in April, according to Morgan Stanley research. In the United States, New York will soon lift many restrictions, and major banks are planning to resume office life.

Read more

Tel Aviv offers a glimpse to other economic hubs of what work will be like soon, as workers and employees seek to rekindle the sense of community they lost last year.

“There is a great recovery,” said Dotan Weiner, chief operating officer of Labs, a shared workspace firm of Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi, in an interview. “Companies tell us that without the office it is more difficult to recruit and maintain their culture.”

The UK has largely followed in Israel’s footsteps during the pandemic. Now that case numbers are low in both countries and vaccination rates high, the UK appears to be on track to fully reopen its economy by the end of June.

However, even in Israel, many companies have not yet settled on a final balance between working from home and going back to the office.

At Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., one of the nation’s largest employers, attendance recently doubled to about 35% of its 2,400 workers at its Tel Aviv headquarters, said Nirit Schneider, head of real estate and operations. While this is still a steep drop compared to pre-pandemic times, it covers a significantly larger group of people, with most dividing their workweek between home and office.

More than half of the cybersecurity giant’s workforce is outside of Israel, where Check Point has been trying to cut contracts and swap desks for meeting rooms. Face-to-face contact is now the main reason people come to the office, Schneider said.

Original Note: Global Vaccine Leader Shows What Return to Office Looks Like (2)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP