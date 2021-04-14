World Travel: An Irreverent Guide by Anthony Bourdain – El Sol de México

NEW YORK. Ecco, a subsidiary of Harper Collins, will release a book on the travels of chef Anthony Bourdain, known for his culinary journeys around the world, written by his assistant, Laurie Woolever, after the celebrity took his own life in June 2018.

The work, entitled World travel: An irreverent guide, will hit stores on April 20 and is an “atlas of the world” through the eyes of Bourdain, as explained in the introduction of the work the author.

It is a book that Bourdain himself had planned to write in the summer of 2018, when he was going to have several weeks off from the intense trips he carried out for the recording of the television program Parts unknown, and that after his death he wanted to work out your close collaborator.

“For me, there was no question that this book would follow,” Woolever said in an interview with The New York Times. “In order to have the permission of those responsible for his estate, which he had, he wanted to finish it so that it would be part of his legacy,” he added.

Woolever is the writer of the book, but in it she uses Bourdain’s own words to describe some of her favorite places in this “entertaining, practical, fun and sincere” travel guide, so on the cover the main authorship of the work It is attributed to the celebrity, but in smaller print it also appears that of his faithful assistant.

The guide reviews 43 countries, with recommendations from the popular chef for restaurants, hotels and other tourist attractions, most of which have been rescued from the television programs he starred in.

Woolever, however, also introduces information to contextualize each destination, as well as sections on airports, public transport or the cost of taxis.

The book is published precisely after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that Americans who have already been vaccinated can start making international travel, and with the slow reopening of borders.