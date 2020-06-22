April is one of the busiest times of the year, due to the Easter holidays, but the almost universal introduction of travel restrictions caused that big drop

Madrid.- The world tourism It was almost paralyzed in April due to the crisis of the covid-19, with a drop 97% in the number of international arrivals, 180 million less than in the same month of 2019, after a decrease of 55% in March, according to data from the World Tourism Organization (OMT).

While April was expected to be one of the busiest times of the year, due to the Easter holidays, the near-universal introduction of travel restrictions caused that huge drop, with which the world tourism It accumulated a decrease of 44% until that month, which translated into a loss of approximately 195 million dollars in revenue (174,000 million euros).

Asia and the Pacific were the first regions to be affected by the pandemic, taking the worst blow between January and April 2020, with 51% fewer arrivals.

Europe recorded the second largest drop, with a decrease of 44% in the same period, followed by the Middle East, with one of 40%; America, with one of 36%, and Africa, with one of 35%.

In early May, UNWTO established three possible scenarios for the tourism sector in 2020 that point to possible decreases in the total number of international tourists from 58% to 78%, depending on when travel restrictions are lifted.

In these three scenarios, the impact of drop of demand could mean the loss of between 850 and 1.1 billion international tourists, and with them, between 910 billion and 1.2 billion dollars (843 billion and 1.1 billion euros) in revenue from world tourism.

Furthermore, between 100 and 120 million jobs in direct tourism employment are threatened.

RESTART OF TOURISM

Since mid-May, UNWTO has identified an increase in the number of destinations announcing measures to restart tourism such as the introduction of improved protocols and policies for safety and hygiene designed to promote internal travel.

After several months of unprecedented interruption, tourism is beginning to restart in some areas, especially in destinations in the northern hemisphere, although travel restrictions remain in force in most countries, making it one of the most affected.

For UNWTO Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili, it is « vital » that the restart of tourism becomes a priority and is managed responsibly, protecting the most vulnerable and with health and safety as the main concern of the sector .

Until tourism is resumed everywhere, UNWTO has once again called for « strong support » from the sector to protect jobs and businesses, and therefore welcomes the steps taken by both the European Union and countries individuals, including France and Spain, to support tourism economically and build the foundations for recovery.