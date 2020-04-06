Photography: Goyo Ybort

If 510 tournaments (not counting senior, wheelchair and beach tennis tournaments) had been canceled until March 31 in the ITF, ATP and WTA calendars, after the third term of suspension agreed by the courts that control tennis in the world on April 1, those cancellations are added by another 174 events (plus the Challengers scheduled for the first days of July). And they should be added the Davis Cup and Federation Cup qualifiers in 7 countries, which have been postponed.

Therefore the pandemic caused by the Covid-19 disease has already shaken almost 700 tournaments (only among the categories listed here), taking ahead grand slam, masters 1000, much of the most precious land season, and also the grass, and about twenty events in Spain, nine of them with live scheduled television.

With the third phase of suspension, communicated on April 1 and which lasts until Monday, July 13, calendar 4 falls ATP 250, including that of Mallorca on grass -and with this all the major ATP tournaments in Spain this year disappear-, 2 ATP 500 in London and Halle and the Wimbledon grand slam.

The first competitions would now become the ATP 250 of Newport, on grass, and Bastad, on land; and the ATP 500 in Hamburg, also on clay.

Of the ATP Challenger Tour 11 other events take place in June alone (the official calendar for July has not yet been published), 7 of them on clay, 2 on grass and 2 on hard court; distributed in France (3), Italy (3), Great Britain (2), Kazakhstan, the United States and Slovakia.

The Open Castilla y León Villa de El Espinar, from July 27 to August 2, would remain as the first Spanish challenger of 2020.

7 are the tournaments WTA suspended in this new period that runs from June 8 to July 13; that is, the essence of the grass season in Britain, Germany, and the Netherlands, including Wimbledon; and the precious ones of Berlin and Eastbourne.

The re-entry to the women’s circuit could take place in the clay-court competitions of Bucharest and Lausanne, both of the same category and starting on Monday, July 13.

While from the calendars of the ITF World Tennis Tour 37 tournaments disappear male, among them 5 others in Spain: the M25 from Huelva and Getxo, from land; and Martos, Palma del Río and Bakio, of dura, among the 15 M25 category that there were in the world in this period.

Competitions in 21 countries are canceled, with Spain sacrificing the most events, followed by Germany (3), Egypt (3), France (3), Israel (3), Taiwan (2), the Netherlands (2), Morocco (2 ), Tunisia (2), and South Korea, Japan, the Czech Republic, Canada, Switzerland, Portugal, Poland, Belgium, Italy, Serbia, Bulgaria and Austria, by chronology.

In total, 23 tournaments on clay, 12 fast track, Getxo indoor dirt and synthetic outdoor Japan, are ridden.

Thus, the first in Spain would be the M25 in Gandía, on clay, from July 13 to 19; happened by the one of Denia, of identical category and surface, from July 20 to 26; and the Xativa M15, also in brick dust, from July 27 to August 2.

Category feminine, 38 are canceled, two of them at home: the W25 in Madrid, in dura, and Getxo (land under roof). Among them are the precious British W100 from Manchester and Ilkley and the French from Contrexeville, and the W60 from Rome, Stare Splavy, Montpellier, Versmold and Amstelveen. 25 ground tournaments (including Getxo’s), 11 hard and 2 on grass are downloaded from the June and first week of July calendar.

After this, the first female ITF planned in Spain would be Don Benito’s W15, on a synthetic surface, from July 13 to 19.

In addition, 74 junior competitions are also lost, 5 of the highest categories and in Europe; and none on Spanish soil at that time.

The first at home would be the J3 of the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona-1899 on land, from August 25 to 29.

Of course, all world rankings are subject to the same freeze.