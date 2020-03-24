Photography: Goyo Ybort

On March 12 ATP, WTA and ITF suspended all international calendars in 6 weeks, until the penultimate week of April.

Well, as the new Covid-19 disease continues to spread around the world, the three organizations have agreed to another 6 weeks of suspension, which means that tennis on the planet is paralyzed, at least, until Monday, June 8.

That means that, to the last 237 cancellations that we detail in the previous information in this regard, there are now another 273: 7 ATP, 20 Challengers, 7 WTA, 72 ITF World Tennis Tour for men, 77 ITF for women and 90 ITF juniors.

And among those new cancellations ATP there are the Madrid and Rome Masters 1000 (there are already 5 suspended in this category), the ATP 250 in Munich, Estoril, Geneva and Lyon; and the French grand slam Roland Garros (which proposes a complicated date for the end of September). With this, the essence of the season on clay is lost.

After this new postponement, the first tournaments to be held would be those of the week from June 8 to 14: the ATP 250 on grass in Stuttgart (Germany) and s-Hertogenbosch (Netherlands), and Mallorca, already from 21 to 27 June. From June 15 to 21 there would be the grass ATP 500 from London (Great Britain) and Halle (Germany).

In the ATP Challenger Tour Another 20 events in the United States (3), Italy (3), the Czech Republic (3), France (2), Kazakhstan (2), Germany, Great Britain, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Portugal and Romania fall off the planned schedule. ; 15 of them on clay, 4 on fast track and 1 on grass.

Thus, the first Challengers to compete would be those of the week from June 8 to 14, in Nottingham (Great Britain) on grass, Dallas (United States) on hard and Lyon (France), Shymkent (Kazakhstan) and Milan ( Italy) on clay.

And the first Spanish challenger of 2020 would continue to be the Open Castilla y León Villa de El Espinar, from July 27 to August 2.

Photography: Goyo Ybort

7 are the tournaments WTA, in six countries, bidding farewell to their original dates, including the three great events in Madrid, Rome and Paris.

While from the calendars of the ITF World Tennis Tour 72 category disappear for now masculine, including the M15 in Majadahonda (Madrid) and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and the M25 in Vic (Barcelona). The first to be disputed would be the M25 of Huelva, on land from June 8, and Martos (Jaén), over lasts a week later.

Category 77 falls feminine, four of them at home: the W80 + H from La Bisbal d’Empordá (Girona) and the W15 from Platja d’Aro (Girona), on land; and the W25 of Monzón (Huesca) and Santa Margarida de Montbui (Barcelona) on fast track. The first women’s tournament would be the W25 in Madrid, on fast track the week of June 15.

90 junior category competitions are also lost, including the J5 in Telde (Gran Canaria, Spain), on clay.

The world rankings will be provisionally frozen and until further notice.