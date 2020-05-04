© Provided by 24 Hours

Although May 25, 1977 was the day it was released Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, the first installment of what today could be considered the most important film saga of all time, is May 4, the date considered to celebrate the World Star Wars Day, also defined as the Star wars day.

The election of the day dates from 1979, two years after the premiere of the film, which, according to figures from the Box Office Mojo portal, has raised more than 503 million dollars worldwide; The origin of the celebration has political overtones since it was that day, when Margaret Thatcher assumed the position of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, becoming the first woman in that position.

Congratulations to Thatcher, who remained 11 years in political office, were immediate, and it was when the political party that brought her to power, manifested to her through a London media outlet “May the 4th Be With You, Maggie” ( May the four be with you, Maggie), a clear nod to the phrase used in the story then starring actors Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher.

“May the 4th Be With You”, took its inspiration from the phrase May the Force Be With You, one of the most important references in Star Wars; a message that represents a kind of “Good luck!”, when two important characters in the plot have to separate and one, inevitably, faces some mission of considerable danger.

That event, that of the adaptation, represented an event for fans of neon sabers, intergalactic ships, “Darth Vader”, “Princess Leia”, “Chewbacca”, “Han Solo” and “Luke Skywalker”, who With the rise of social networks, they use the hashtag # MayThe4thBeWithYou, to remember the best moments and elements of the film saga created by George Lucas that, today, became a universe of the seventh art.

By 2020, a year that runs amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the celebration of that day will not allow fans to gather in disguises at conventions or go to movie theaters that, in previous years, schedule marathons of the films that make up the film saga, so the commemoration of the day is reduced to a date merely digital.

New York Comic Con announced that on Monday, May 4, on its official Twitter account, it will broadcast Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, at 10 in the morning, while at 7 and 10 at night, it will do the same with Star Wars: Episode V-The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Episode VI- Return of the Jedi, respectively, in addition, during the day they will hold talks with writers and voice actors.

Such May 4 activities also aim to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the premiere of Star Wars: Episode V-The Empire Strikes Back, the second installment in the film saga that grossed $ 547 million worldwide, according to figures from Box Office Mojo, and that it has been released four times; in 1982, in 1997, in a marathon held on May 4, 2014, and in one more edition of 2015.

The start of the Star Wars universe

More than 42 years have passed since the premiere of the film Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, a title that represented the beginning of what is, perhaps, the most successful and important franchise in the seventh art, which still generates series and new trilogies , such as the one ended on December 19, 2019 and which was called Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of the Skywalker, a production that obtained more than 1,100 million dollars.

Star Wars, as it is called in Latin America, was created by the American filmmaker George Lucas, who developed a cinematic universe about a fictional galaxy, in which the “Skywalker” family was the protagonist.

The rebel forces seizing the plans of the most powerful weapon of the Galactic Empire, “The Death Star”, was the conflict that the first episode of Star Wars presented to us and at the beginning of the two hours and five minutes that the film lasts, the “Princess Leia Organa” (Carrie Fisher), heads home in her spaceship, while guarding the plans that can save her people and restore freedom to the galaxy.

“A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away”, it became one of the most popular phrases in the history of cinema and since the premiere of the first installment, it is part of the introduction to each of the films they build today to the franchise: said text is accompanied by a prologue that contextualizes the viewer about the episode they are going to enjoy.

Episode IV is part of the original trilogy made up of Star Wars: Episode V-The Empire Strikes Back, from 1980 and Star Wars: Episode VI- Return of the Jedi, released in 1983; Almost two decades later, the prequel trilogy composed of Star Wars: Episode I-The Phantom Menace, 1999, Star Wars: Episode II-Attack of the Clones, 2002 and Star Wars: Episode III-Revenge of the Sith, in 2005.

Some time later a series of spin-offs arrived, such as The Clone Wars, from 2008; Rogue One, in 2016; and Han Solo of 2018, the last trilogy of sequels of the franchise premiered, in which Star Wars: Episode VII-The Force Awakens, of 2015, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, released in 2017 and by last, Star Wars: Episode IX-Skywalker’s Rise, which premiered in 2019.

Star Wars Peculiarities

From the first installment, the saga became the immediate reference of the space opera genre, characterized by the stories developing dramatic arcs in space, with the typical archetype of a villain and a hero, intergalactic battles, stellar journeys and a breakthrough technological.

In the Star Wars storyline, the public is faced with two groups, the “Jedi” – who fight for peace using “force” – and the “Sith” – the force of the dark side; the former see “force” as a metaphysical power and the latter as a motive for hatred and fear.

Thus, on May 25, 1977, it became the date for the first big screen appearance of “Luke Skywalker”, “Princess Leia”, “Darth Vader”, “Han Solo” and “Chewbacca”, a story that not even the actor Harrison Ford, protagonist of Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049, predicted success.

Majestic ships with technological advances, lightsabers, characters that still do not know what species they are (“Yoda”), the sound construction and the innovative creation of images developed by computers, marked a milestone in 1977, the year of the premiere of Episode IV , which received ten Oscar nominations, including best picture.

The only film in the saga in which the renowned Imperial March did not play was in Episode IV, since the composition of the conductor John Williams premiered until Episode V, that melody became a Leitmotiv, recurring musical composition and feature within a movie.

It was in the first movie in the franchise that Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamil did not use stunt doubles during filming. Both actors, and a large part of the leading cast, were not so recognized at first, as fame came after the premiere.

MGL