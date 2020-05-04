Babbel application specialists developed a list with the etymology behind the famous saga ‘Star Wars’, to think about the origins of the characters, cultures and languages ​​of this galaxy as distant as famous throughout the world.

According to linguists, great mythical themes such as good versus evil, light against darkness and nature against technology are in every detail of the universe of the saga, which also celebrates its world day this Monday, May 4.

Characters

Luke Skywalker: Luke derives from the Greek word Loukas and means “man from Lucania” (nowadays a region of Italy). The term refers to the Greek word leukos (light), since the character fights against the black side of the force. The similarity does not seem to be a mere coincidence.

It’s also hard to miss the similarity to the name of the Star Wars creator himself: George Lucas. Perhaps that has been the way he found to put himself in the shoes of a hero. In early drafts of the script, Luke’s last name was Starkiller.

Princess Leia Organa: The name Leia is very close phonetically to that of Princess Dejah Thoris (whose pronunciation is: Deia Tóris), from the novel John Carter of Mars, written by Edgar Rice Borroughs in the 1930s of the 20th century. This is probably not a coincidence, considering that young George Lucas grew up in close contact with the science fiction stories of the time.

Leia’s last name, Organa, refers to the organic: in the conflict between the natural world and the mechanized world, she remains on the side of nature.

Han Solo: Han is an archaic form of John (or Hans, Jan, Jean). And a pop culture background to the surname Solo can be found in Napoleon Solo, a charming spy from the 1960s American television series The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

Chewbacca: An inspiration for the Wookiee who is Han Han’s right arm was actually Lucas’s dog, an Alaskan malamute named Indiana. And where does the name Chewbacca come from? It is not known precisely, but it closely resembles the Russian word for dog: собака.

Jedi: The name of the order of knights that protects the galaxy from evil can have more than one source. Geeks of the golden age of science fiction claim that the word was inspired by the lords of Barsoom, from the novel by Edgar Rice Borroughs, known by the honorary name of Jed Jeddak.

On the other hand, movie lovers say Jedi is a reference to film director Akira Kurosawa, who was very successful with his samurai movies. The Japanese word for the genre these films belong to is jidai-geki. That could be a coincidence, if it wasn’t for the fact that Lucas has repeatedly mentioned Kurosawa as an influence.

Obi Wan Kenobi: As the word Jedi is a tribute to Akira Kurosawa’s samurai films and Japanese culture in general. An obi is the belt used to tie the kimono. Ken is the Japanese word for “sword” and wan sounds like the honorific name of san.

Also, before casting Sir Alec Guinnes for the role, George Lucas wanted Japanese super star Toshiro Mifune to fill that role. Mifune starred in many Kurosawa jidai-geki, including The Hidden Fortress and The Seven Samurai.

