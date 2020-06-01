Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, a legendary NBA player retired in 1989, included this phrase in an article two years ago: “For White America, the history of American sports is a growing chart of remarkable achievements in physical and mental strength. For black America it is that, but it is also a consistent chronology of attempts to silence the voices of African Americans. ”

This weekend, Jaylen Brown, a Celtics player, traveled 15 hours by car from Boston to Atlanta to lead a peaceful protest march. “Being a celebrity, being an NBA player does not exclude me from any debate. First and foremost I am a black man and I am a member of this community, ”proclaimed the escort born 23 years ago in Marietta, near the capital of Georgia.

Brown’s attitude synthesizes outrage in world sports that cries out against racial injustice. The death of African-American George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis after cop Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for a few minutes has mostly shaken American society.

Coco Gauff, the 16-year-old American tennis player who devours marks of precocity and has already reached the eighths of a Grand Slam twice, published a video on the networks in which she appears with her head under a black hood, and looking at the camera he asks himself: “Am I next?” And while viewing images of George Floyd and other black victims of violence, he inquires: “I use my voice to fight racism. Will you use yours to demand justice? ” World gymnastics star Simone Biles tweeted an image with broken hearts to underline the need to “move towards a better America.” Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton claimed to be convinced that none of the police officers involved will take responsibility.

The NBA has been doubly challenged by the iniquity of the event, captured by the video cameras of several witnesses. Floyd was a close friend of former player Stephen Jackson. Both were born in Texas and grew up at Cuney Homes, a social housing in Houston. Jackson, who retired in 2014 after 14 seasons with eight teams, stood before the Minneapolis city council on Friday. “I am here because they are not going to demote George Floyd, my twin, as a person,” he sentenced before the crowd that participated in the protest. “A lot of times, when the police do things that they know are wrong, the first thing they try to do is cover it up and expose the record, so that it appears that the way they acted was correct. When was a murder worthy? But if he is a black man, he seems to be accepted. “

Jackson, 42, hosts Showtime Basketball’s All the Smoke show with fellow former player Matt Barnes. In his heartbreaking speech to the protesters, he continued: “When that man had his knee on my brother’s neck, taking his life, with his hand in his pocket, you cannot tell me that the smile on his face did not say: ‘I am protected ‘. You can’t tell me that he didn’t feel it was his duty to murder my brother and that he knew he was going to get away with it. ” Karl-Anthony Towns, who lost his mother in April to the coronavirus, and Timberwolves players Josh Okogie stood with Jackson before City Hall. “There was a lot of emotion, a lot of frustration, a lot of pain,” Okogie described.

Malcolm Brogdon, an Indiana shooting guard, attended protests in Atlanta for the same reason. “I had a grandfather who participated in the sixties marches with Dr. Martin Luther King and it was incredible. I would be proud to see all of us here. I have brothers, sisters, friends, who are on the streets, out there, who are experiencing it, who are being detained: only discrimination, day after day, ”he denounced.

Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards sent a message about how many people perceive NBA stars when they express themselves on issues like racism. “Someone said, ‘How do you fight what is taught at home?’ It’s funny how people think: I have been rich all my life. I forgot where I came from. What happens is not with me! I am privileged. They don’t profile me racially. They don’t stop me for nothing. I lost touch with what’s going on. All because I came to the league. “

Deadlier than covid-19

Jaylen Brown, as Brogdon vice president of the players union (NBPA), argued: “We are raising awareness of some of the injustices we are seeing. Our voices need to be heard. I am 23 years old. I don’t know all the answers, but I feel how others feel. ” Several NBA players have attended the demonstrations, the case of Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz base, and JR Smith, forward and free agent, in Los Angeles, and Tobias Harris, forward of the Sixers, in Philadelphia.

Abdul-Jabbar, the center who won six NBA champion rings, analyzed the latest developments in the Los Angeles Times: “Perhaps the main concern of the black community at the moment is not whether the protesters are standing two or four meters away. away or if some desperate souls steal some T-shirts or even burn a police station, but if their children, husbands and wives, brothers and parents will be killed by police just for going for a walk or driving. Or if being black means taking refuge at home for the rest of their lives because the virus of racism that infects the country is more deadly than covid-19 ”.

Jordan: “We have already endured enough”

Michael Jordan, criticized for his low involvement in political and social issues during his extraordinary career, released a statement on Sunday night. “I am sad and deeply hurt and furious,” writes the legendary Bulls player and now owner of Charlotte Hornets. “I see the pain and frustration of everyone and I stand with all those who have risen up against racism and against violence against people of color who are rooted in this country. We have had enough. I do not have the answer, but our united voices give us strength before the impossibility of being divided by the others. We cannot turn our backs on so much senseless brutality. Our united voices must serve to put pressure on politicians to change the laws. ”

LeBron James, the Lakers star, posted an image on Instagram showing the policeman with his knee around Floyd’s neck and another of Colin Kaepernick, a former NFL player, who used to listen to the U.S. anthem with the knee on the ground in protest. “This … is because of this. Do you understand now? Or does it still seem fuzzy to you? ”LeBron wrote.

Thuram celebrates a goal imitating Kaepernick’s protest gesture

Colin Kaepernick’s famous protest gesture was evoked yesterday by Marcus Thuram, the Italian-French player for Borussia Moenchengladbach after the death of George Floyd. Thuram, 22, the son of former Gallic international Lilian Thuram, who named him Marcus after Marcus Garvey, a celebrated Jamaican preacher for black rights, celebrated one of the goals against the Berlin Union with one knee on the grass and head down. It’s the same pose that Colin Kaepernick, the celebrated NFL player and activist, used in a San Francisco 49ers game in late 2016, while the United States’ anthem was playing, to protest racism. Also in the Bundesliga, Englishman Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund showed a shirt with the slogan “Justice for George Floyd”. “#JusticeForGeorge (Justice for George)” is the tweet sent by PSG forward Kylian Mbappé, another of the many athletes who have reacted publicly after Floyd’s death.

In Spain, Barcelona released on official twitter a statement against racism. Some NBA coaches have spoken out. Steve Kerr reacted when Donald Trump called the protesters’ thugs against the police action. “This is why racists should not be presidents,” said the Golden State Warriors coach.