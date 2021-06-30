World Social Media Day #SMDays

Since 2010, World Social Media Day has been celebrated every June 30 after an initiative from the Mashable portal

It is estimated that more than half of the world’s population is a user of social networks

From NIUS we take advantage of this day to remind you how to make good use of social networks and take care of your privacy

It is estimated that 4.2 billion people use social media actively, which represents 53.6% of the world’s population, according to data from The Global State of Digital 2021 prepared by Hootsuite and We Are Social.

The average Internet user spends around seven hours a day surfing the Internet. What’s more, 98.8% use mobile devices to access social networks most used, which in order are Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Instagram.

Given the importance and presence of social networks in our lives, since 2010 its role is commemorated every June 30. We explain why this anniversary is celebrated and how you can make responsible use of social networks to avoid phishing attacks and identity theft.

Why is Social Media Day celebrated?

Social Media Day began to be celebrated internationally thanks to an initiative by Mashable, a news and technology portal. His founder, Peter Cashmore, believed it necessary to dedicate a day to these tools that have modified our lives and that are used by millions of people around the world.

More and more cities and countries are joining this celebration by organizing various events and conferences dedicated to the world of social media, marketing and advertising.

How to use social media responsibly

From NIUS we take advantage of this day to remember the advice of the Internet Security Office (OSI) to make a responsible use of these services and protect our privacy.

1. Think before you post. We must bear in mind that, even if we delete the content that we have published, it will continue to be registered on the servers of the social network. In addition, anyone who has seen it may have saved the content or spread it.

2. Set privacy and check application permissions. All social networks allow you to configure different privacy options to control, for example, who can see our content. On the other hand, before installing any application we must review the permissions that are requested and distrust those that request authorizations that are not necessary for its operation.

3. Watch out for viruses. Social networks are a source of virus distribution, which often have the objective of stealing information. The most common way is through links to supposed fake news, videos or posts. Do not click on any untrusted links and make sure you have an antivirus installed on your electronic device.

4. Take care of your digital identity. In social networks we show endless personal information. This can lead to theft or identity theft. To avoid this, do not access your social networks from shared computers or public networks. If you are a victim of any of these practices, report it to the security center of each social network. If this impersonation has gone further, contact the State Security Forces and Bodies (FCSE).

5. Take action against online stalkers. Through social networks we can be victims of cyberbullying, to which both minors and adults are exposed. If we suffer any type of harassment we must ignore and block the harasser, save the evidence of the harassment and report it to the FCSE.