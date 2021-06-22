World Selfie Day What are the most famous of all time?

They are very personal and often have a very funny touch. These are the some of the most famous selfies.

Many believe, including themselves, that the first selfie was the one they took Britney Spears and Paris Hilton.

The comedian Ellen Degeneres He achieved the unimaginable at the Oscars 2014: he brought together none other than Julia Roberts, Kevin Spacey, Meryl Streep, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, Jared Leto, Lupita Nyong’o for LA SELFIE.

The selfie you took Selena Gomez with her then boyfriend, The Weeknd. The photograph was taken during the Coachella festival.

Cat selfie by Taylor Swift The photos in which he shares the limelight with his cat Meredith are the ones that his fans usually like the most, for example this funny selfie earned 2.5 mm of likes.

Jennifer Aniston and the meeting of ‘Friends’ – 16 million ‘likes’ It was his first post and he slipped right into the favorites. Jennifer Aniston gathered her co-star friends for a nostalgic Instagram photo. Although it is not of the best quality, it has proven to be very popular and has led to news all over the world.

Kylie jenner and her daughter Stormi Ella is the queen of Instagram by number of followers, and held the record for the most ‘loved’ photo on Instagram for a long time.