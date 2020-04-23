Expanding its portfolio of genre newsletters, World Screen is launching TV Real Daily on June 1, focusing exclusively on the world of unscripted content.

The new daily service will deliver recent news on lifestyle and factual entertainment series, documentaries, unscripted entertainment, game show formats and more.

TV Real Daily comes from the same team behind World Screen Newsflash, TV Kids Daily and TV Drama Daily. It is added to a range of resources focused on the factual business and formats, including TV Real, TV Formats, TV Real Weekly, TV Formats Weekly, TV Formats Breaking News and TV Real Breaking News. The newsletter will be sent to approximately 18,000 executives in the factual and format business during launch.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has sparked increased interest in news, current affairs and entertainment programming,” says Mansha Daswani, World Screen editor and associate publisher. “When content production starts up again and stay-at-home measures are relaxed, we believe factual content producers will be the first to lead. TV Real Daily, which launches in June, will cover all recent developments in the factual and format world, complementing a portfolio that includes TV Real, TV Formats and TV Formats Guide in print, TV Real Weekly, TV Formats Weekly and notifications from breaking news and our websites TVReal.ws and TVFormats.ws“

Contact Ricardo Guise at [email protected] for more information on advertising opportunities, including towers and banners, as well as new WorldScreenings highlights. Editorial questions about the new service can be sent to Mansha Daswani, Kristin Brzoznowski or Chelsea Regan.