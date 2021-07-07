World Renowned Gamer / YouTuber Preston Stylez @prestonsstylez Launches Electronic Products for His Fire Line of Marketing

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 07, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) announced today that renowned gamer / YouTuber Preston @prestonsstylez has launched new custom gaming electronics for its Fire merchandising line.

Prestonsstylez New Custom Electronics (Photo: Business Wire)

FW Promo, a wholly owned subsidiary of ADMQ, designed and produced these custom electronic products for Preston. These items have already been delivered and are now available to purchase on Preston’s official website: https://prestonsstylez.com/. Take a look at these marketing articles at:

Fire headphones: https://prestonsstylez.com/products/fire-headphones

Fire keyboard: https://prestonsstylez.com/products/fire-keyboard

Fire Gamer Mouse: https://prestonsstylez.com/products/fire-gamer-mouse

ADM Endeavors CEO Marc Johnson said: “FW Promo, a wholly owned subsidiary of ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ), is very excited to be a part of this new category of merchandising items for the line. of Preston’s Fire Merchandise. This new product line will increase FW Promo sales in the short term and in the future with new orders. “

About ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been steadily increasing sales, which amounted to $ 5.1 million in 2020. The company sells “all types of logo items” on its site. web, www.JustRightProducts.com, and develops products ranging from exclusive business cards to mugs, T-shirts and boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products to choose from. Just Right Products, Inc. conducts an integrated and diverse vertical business in the Dallas / Fort Worth area, comprising a retail division, screen printing production, embroidery production, digital production, import supply wholesale products older and uniforms.

