World powers resume nuclear talks with Iran

(Bloomberg) – Diplomats resumed talks in Vienna to reestablish the Iran nuclear deal, with an atmosphere marked by a weekend attack on the Islamic Republic’s main nuclear fuel facility and its retaliatory promise to begin. to enrich uranium to a degree close to that of weapons.

Envoys from Iran and six world powers began their third meeting in 10 days as the Persian Gulf is once again convulsed by the crisis. They are trying to coordinate a U.S. return to the 2015 nuclear deal and Iran’s compliance with its uranium enrichment commitments. The immediate challenge will be to defuse tensions.

Reflecting the deterioration of the environment, Iran’s chief negotiator, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, warned moments before talks resumed that Tehran could suspend participation if discussions did not “go in the right direction.” Iran’s delegation also includes officials from the central bank and the Oil Ministry.

The goal of getting the US back to the deal, which offered sanctions relief in exchange for a cap on Iran’s nuclear activity, became more difficult this week.

Saboteurs halted production at the Natanz fuel enrichment plant in Iran, prompting Tehran to announce that it would start producing highly enriched uranium. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned that time was running out to resolve problems that have repeatedly threatened to lead Iran into open conflict with its neighbors.

Recently, Tehran and Israel have blamed each other for retaliatory attacks on ships sailing on major oil sea routes. Iran also accuses Israel of being behind the disruption at Natanz, an accusation that has yet to be confirmed. To increase regional tension, Iranian-backed Houthi fighters in Yemen have blamed drone and missile attacks on Saudi Aramco oil plants, the most recent of which occurred early Thursday.

The Israeli government opposes the 2015 nuclear deal and does not want the US to lift sanctions on Tehran without a new deal that addresses its ballistic missiles and Iranian-backed regional forces that have fought Israel.

Thursday’s talks took place inside the Grand Hotel, the former headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Protesters chanted slogans against Iranian leadership abroad, even as the Austrian capital remained under strict confinement due to COVID-19.

Negotiations are bogged down on how to synchronize the removal of US sanctions, unilaterally imposed by the Trump administration after withdrawing from the deal, with the need for Iran to remove nuclear materials and the capability it developed in response.

“We are committed to following that process, but the real question is whether Iran is, and we will find out,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a briefing at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

He called Iran’s decision to begin enriching uranium to higher levels “provocative”, adding that “the move casts doubt on Iran’s seriousness regarding the nuclear talks.”

