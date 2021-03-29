World Piano Day: 5 apps to learn musical notes

If you have an iPhone or an iPad, it is very likely that you already know GarageBand, the app developed by Apple itself, and available for many years, that turns our iOS device into an authentic collection of touch instruments, and into a complete recording studio for music creation, regardless of where we are.

With the help of Multi-Touch gestures, for example, it offers us the possibility of playing the guitar, the keyboard or creating rhythms, regardless of whether we have ever played a note. What’s more, it allows you to connect a bass or a guitar and play with the help of a pedal or amplifiers.

There is also a sound library available for free downloading of new instruments, sound packs and loops.