World number two Osaka leaves Roland Garros

05/31/2021 at 8:30 PM CEST

EFE

The Japanese tennis player Naomi osaka, number 2 in the world, announced this Monday that it is withdrawing from the Roland Garros tournament so that “everyone can concentrate again” on the sport, after the controversy over having been sanctioned with a $ 15,000 fine for not attending a wheel press during the tournament.

“I think the best thing for the tournament, for other players and for my well-being is that I retire so that everyone can focus again on the tennis that is being played in Paris,” the player announced on her Twitter account.

Osaka, who explained having suffered bouts of depression since the 2018 US Open, added that it was not intended to be a “distraction” and admitted that she was not clear enough in explaining that facing the press damages her mental health, leading to to not participate in the press conference after passing the first round of the tournament.