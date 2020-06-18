Australian Dylan Alcott, world number one quad, a category wheelchair tennis, denounced this Thursday on Twitter an « unpleasant discrimination » by the US Open, which will not organize the wheelchair tournament this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

« I just learned that the US Open (which will host tennis players from the ATP and WTA circuits, ndlr from August 31) will take place WITHOUT wheelchair tennis. The players have not been consulted, » the last one said on Twitter. doubles champion in New York.

« I thought I had done enough to qualify, twice world champion and number one. But unfortunately the only thing that counted was being able to walk. Disgusting discrimination, » added the Melbourne player.

« Please do not tell me that I am more at risk (from catching the new coronavirus) because I am disabled. Yes, I am disabled, but that does not make me SICK (…), » added Alcott, furious.

Winner of ten Grand Slam singles titles, Alcott is a fierce advocate for disabled athletes.

Before enlightening on a quad, he won gold in wheelchair basketball with the Beijing Paralympic Games in 2008 in Australia.

The US Open, whose maintenance on the dates originally planned (August 31-September 13), but behind closed doors, was confirmed this week, has been the center of criticism for several days.

Faced with the strict health protocol planned by the organizers, when the host city of the tournament was particularly attacked by the pandemic, several figures from the men’s circuit, including Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, raised doubts about their participation.

Reacting to the maintenance of the tournament, Australian Nick Kyrgios made a « selfish » decision. Romanian Simona Halep (world number two) gave up traveling to New York, to focus on Roland-Garros, postponed at the end of September.

Professional tennis, completely stopped since mid-March, must resume from August 3 for the WTA and August 14 for the ATP.

mp / hr / dga / sg / psr