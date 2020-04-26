The Austrian Dominic Thiem is against the solidarity fund created by the entities that command the tennis to support the players with the lowest ranking while the tournaments are suspended because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus. In an interview with the Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung, the current number 3 in the world at ATP explained his position. “None of these players fight to survive. During the year, I see many who do not give everything to tennis. Many are not professionals, I do not see why I give them my money,” he said.

The fund in question, the “Player Relief Program”, is a joint initiative of the International Tennis Federation (ITF), the Association of Professional Women Tennis Players (WTA), the Association of Professional Tennis Players (ATP) and the four Grand Slams, which aim to “provide the necessary assistance to players particularly affected during the coronavirus (covid-19) crisis”.

“I prefer to make donations to people or institutions that really need it. No job in the world guarantees great success at the beginning of their careers, none of the top players (in the ranking) has this ensured and we have to fight to rise in the ranking,” added Thiem, 26 years old, who accumulates US $ 28.3 million (R $ 160 million) in career tournament prizes, being US $ 1.7 million (R $ 9.51 million) just at the beginning of the season.

The tennis player assured that he will not return to training, even with the probable relaxation of social isolation in Austria, and that he will only do so when the new ATP calendar is defined. “Bearing in mind that competitions do not restart before three or four months, at least, it is impossible to train without breaks until then. One month of physical preparation is enough,” he said.

All tennis activities around the world are suspended at least until July 13 due to the pandemic, which worldwide has already caused more than 205,000 deaths and infected more than 2.9 million people in 193 countries and territories. Nearly 800,000 patients were considered cured.

