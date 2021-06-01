World no tobacco day: 5 infallible food tips to combat craving for smoking

Since 1987 each May 31 is World No Tobacco Day, according to the United Nations (UN), it is a date that was created with the aim of raising awareness about the great dangers posed by tobacco consumption, tobacco trade practices and the measures that can be taken to claim the right to health and a healthy life for all people. Taking into account that smoking is the main preventable cause of death on the planet and currently kills 1 in 10 people in the world, it is worth making an effort and quitting. In addition, there is updated data in which it is confirmed that tobacco is the cause of death of 8 million people a year.

The truth is that there are no doubts, one of the best things you can do for your health is to stop smoking. Based on this, we undertook the task of compiling the 5 most famous nutritional measures to make a tobacco-free path easier and above all to combat anxiety.

1. Increase the consumption of fruits and vegetables

Maybe you didn’t know it but cigarettes contain numerous toxic substances that block the absorption of important nutrients, such as calcium and vitamins C and D. Just to put it in more context: smoking a single cigarette drains the body of 25 mg of vitamin C, just to mention an example, since it happens in the same way with other important nutrients. Therefore, one of the main recommendations to combat the anxiety caused by quitting smoking lies in incorporating more fruits and vegetables in the daily diet, it is a habit that will help to recover these essential nutrients. In addition, research suggests that it is the high antioxidant content of these foods, can help reduce cravings for smoking. Undoubtedly one of the greatest benefits that you will notice once you stop smoking is that the food will begin to taste better, therefore the sense of smell and taste will improve, and you will surely enjoy the food more.

Green salad./Photo: Shutterstock

2. Drink ginseng tea daily

Ginseng is one of the most popular and valued plants in traditional Chinese medicine, specifically it is a root that shines for its healing properties. Among the main ones are its benefits to increase physical and mental performance, combat conditions related to cognitive functioning such as memory, stimulates immune function and is a good ally of cardiovascular health. Specifically, some research suggests that ginseng is a natural therapeutic ally for nicotine addiction because it can weaken the effect of dopamine, a neurotransmitter in the brain that is associated with pleasure and is released when smoking tobacco. Therefore before a moment of anxiety there is nothing like drinking a cup of ginseng tea.

Ginseng infusion./Photo: Pixabay

3. Milk and dairy products

A very curious data released in a study carried out with smokers and related to defining its effects on taste, confirms that most of the participants (active smokers) reported that drinking milk worsens the taste of cigarettes; most smokers said it gave their cigarettes a bitter aftertaste. Therefore, a good recommendation from professionals before any craving for smoking is to consume a glass of milk or any dairy product, such as a low-fat cheese such as cottage cheese and yogurt.

Milk. / Photo: Pixabay

4. Sugar-free gum and mints

Of course, consuming sugar-free gum and mints is a classic, in a way it is nothing new. They are characterized by their benefits for keep your mouth busy when you feel like smoking And since they usually last a long time, they are a good distraction. They are also a good ally to avoid the consumption of food and beverages, which have been shown to improve the taste of cigarettes and trigger the desire to smoke as happens with alcohol, caffeine, meat and sugary or spicy foods. While making dietary adjustments is helpful, it is also helpful there are digital programs to quit smoking like the Truth Initiative, which can improve your chances of success and thereby quit smoking for good.

Chewing gum. / Photo: Shutterstock

5. Contemplate healthy snacks

Bet on integrating two to three healthy snacks into your daily routine, it is a habit that will be of great help to prevent and combat anxiety to eat. It is also a completely healthy habit that improves digestion and is associated with great benefits to avoid the typical weight gain when we stop smoking. A good recommendation is to have fresh vegetable sticks such as carrots and celery on hand; Nibbling on something crunchy will keep your mouth and stomach distracted. In addition, since these vegetables are low in calories, they are the perfect satiating snack to save weight. Other great alternative is popcorn (of course natural and without butter), they are high in fiber and low in calories. Also fresh fruits such as oranges, pears, apples, bananas, strawberries and raspberries, are perfect to attack sweet cravings. Fruits are rich in vitamins, antioxidants and fiberIts consumption is very useful since antioxidants and vitamin C are depleted when smoking.

Berries. / Photo: Getty images

