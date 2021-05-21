World No. 1 Dustin Johnson and Sergio García, among the illustrious eliminated

Although there was a long time left, the cut of the PGA, which ranged from +3 to +4, with some chance that +5 would eventually come in, knocked out several illustrious men, including the world no. 1 Dustin Johnson (74 for 150, +6), the Castellón Sergio garcia (73 for 150, +6) –it has not served him revulsive to return with his triumphant brand Taylor Made and with Glenn, his usual caddy–, the champion of this ‘great’ in 2015, the Australian Jason day (149, +5), the 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed (149, +5) and English Tommy fleetwood (151).

The Texan was there Jordan sppieth, who after a revival in these first 4 months of the PGA Tour aspired to win the PGA and be the sixth golfer in history to reunite the four ‘big’. Spieth complicated his continuity with a bogey on the last hole for 75 strokes and 148 (+4).

It should be noted that Dustin Johnson, world ranking leader, champion of the 2020 Masters in November and who has had a very bad run of results since he won the tournament in Saudi Arabia in February, was second in the last two PGA’s and has a balance of six top 10 in 12 participations in this ‘big’.

Sergio García laments after failing a putt on hole 6

Sergio, for his part, struggled not to be eliminated but after getting a birdie on hole 5 (his 14th), a bogey on the next one sent him home earlier than expected. Borriol’s, remember, was the leader of this ‘major’ in 2008 with three strokes of advantage with 9 holes to go but ended up giving the victory to the Irishman Padraig Harrington.