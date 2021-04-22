World No. 1 Barty was vaccinated in the US by an initiative of the WTA

The number one in the world Ashleigh barty said she was one of the players who had access to the COVID-19 vaccine through an initiative of the WTA Tour in a tournament in South Carolina earlier this month.

Barty, who turns 25 this Saturday, and his Australian coach Craig tyzzer were some of those who took advantage of the WTA offer, but said they made sure not to “skip the line.”

“We were looking for different ways to try to get vaccinated without skipping the queue in Australia to see what our options were, and we couldn’t get much of a response before we left in March,” Barty told reporters in Stuttgart.

“We were able to get the vaccine, like many other players, through the Tour and they had organized through a certain pharmacy that had extras, and that was important to me knowing that the most vulnerable could get it first,” he added.

Barty spent the last year back home in Australia, mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Miami WTA was his first overseas tournament since February 2020.

“It was nice knowing that we have that little layer of protection,” Barty said, adding that she had experienced some side effects from the vaccine.

“We continue to do the right thing and abide by all the rules and guidelines established by the Tour, but knowing that we had that little extra protection reassures us a little more,” he concluded.