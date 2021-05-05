World No. 1 Barty beats Kvitova and will play in the semis against Badosa

The australian Ahsleigh barty, the world’s first player, will face the Spanish in the semifinals of the Mutua Madrid Open Paula Badosa after defeating the Czech in the quarterfinals Petra kvitova by 6-1, 3-6 and 6-3.

Badosa, tournament sensation after entering as a guest and having already reached the penultimate round, beat Barty in their only match, this year in the quarterfinals of the Charleston, USA tournament (6-4, 6-3).

In the quarterfinals at the Caja Mágica against Kvitova, the Australian got off to a stellar start and only took 25 minutes to win the first set.

The Czech finally broke in the second and, although it was difficult for her to maintain her serve afterwards, she went ahead 3-0 and stayed in front to level the shock.

In the third set Barty expanded his repertoire of blows, although it worked with ups and downs. Very quick with her legs, she resisted one last attempt by Kvitova to break her serve with 4-2. He wasted two match balls for the rest, but it was enough to maintain his serve to close the match.

It was the tenth time that the two met and now they are tied with five wins. Barty has won five of the last six meetings.

Kvitova has won the Madrid tournament three times – more than any other player – in 2011, 2015 and 2018.