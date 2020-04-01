World news today: Uefa made decisions about football in Europe | Coronavirus | Other Soccer Leagues | Soccer























































































































Welcome

!

You have created your Futbolred account. Know and personalize your profile.

Verification email will be sent to

Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.

In a meeting this Wednesday, the 55 federations reached agreements for the good of their leagues.

The Uefa Champions League quarterfinal draw was held in Nyon, Switzerland, home of Uefa,

Photo:



.

By:

Julián Bermúdez

April 1, 2020, 09:42 a.m.

This Wednesday the leaders and general secretaries of the 55 federations that make up Uefa met to make decisions about the future of the competitions of that entity. The intention of this meeting was to reach an agreement among all to define a single idea for the different tournaments in each country.

In an official statement from that entity they announced that all the matches of national teams are postponed until further notice, regardless of whether they are friendly or of any competition. In addition, competitions may not be played with youth teams.

It was also decided that the dates of the Champions League, Europa League and other Uefa club competitions 2020-2021 are postponed until further notice, so it is not yet known when those tournaments will begin in the second half of the year.

With these decisions, what Uefa seeks is for each of the local leagues to end when they should and, although they did not make it known in the official statement, the different European media have indicated that, probably, seeing the public health situation in all the countries, the players will have to play in the European summer, anticipating that all the competitions will resume before July.

There are no specific decisions about the Champions League and Europa League either. What is clear is that Uefa wants to finish those tournaments, whether it is after the different local leagues are finished or they have played some of their final dates.

COMMENT

SAVE

Enter or

register

to save articles in your user area and read them whenever you want

Saved item

To consult it at another time,

visit your user area.

This article has already been saved

To consult it at another time,

visit your user area.

Item could not be saved, please try again

.