World News today: date to end the Champions League 2020, Uefa says that from 3 August | Champions League | Soccer























































































































Welcome

!

You have created your Futbolred account. Know and personalize your profile.

Verification email will be sent to

Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.

The entity that manages the international tournament explained that it cannot go beyond August 3.

James Rodríguez in the Champions LEague.

Photo:



.

By:

Miguel Machado

April 4, 2020, 02:03 p.m.

Aleksander Ceferin, president of Uefa, spoke about the deadline for the Champions League to end. The leader mentioned that the tournament cannot happen on August 3. Now, if not, it is not played.

In a German newspaper, the president mentioned that they already have measures taken and are waiting for the evolution of the crisis facing the world due to the coronavirus.

“You can play with the current system or play a single game with a draw between playing at home or away or on a neutral field. For now it is only theoretical that you can play a ‘final to eight’ or a ‘final to four’. On August 3 the Champions League must be finished. The situation is extraordinary. We can play on the same dates as the local championships, at the same time, we must be flexible. If the crisis stops, we will start earlier ”, he declared in an interview with the German television channel ‘ZDF’.

Recall that half the games are missing to be played in the round of 16 of the tournament. So far, Leipzig, Atalanta, PSG and Atlético de Madrid are the teams that are in the quarterfinals.

COMMENT

SAVE

Enter or

register

to save articles in your user area and read them whenever you want

Saved item

To consult it at another time,

visit your user area.

This article has already been saved

To consult it at another time,

visit your user area.

Item could not be saved, please try again

.