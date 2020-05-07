The Mexican Alexa Moreno, medalist of the 2018 World Gymnastics Championships, assured this Wednesday that her work is aimed at fighting for a medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and will persist in pursuit of that goal.

“I want to keep moving forward and my dream is to be an Olympic medalist, I want to go to the Olympic Games and be completely satisfied with my participation, enjoy them and say, I am happy with what I did,” she said.

Moreno, 25, gave the surprise of the Doha World Cups almost two years ago by winning a bronze medal in the horse jump and since then it has been considered one of the main cards of Mexico for the Olympics.

Although the postponement of the Games was unexpected, Moreno explained that now he will have more time to prepare and that will allow him to get to Tokyo better.

“Now we have a year to do a better preparation, to know how we are going to face the competition; I can do more things, I will be able to compete in other tournaments, make more new elements, compete to gain more confidence, “he said.

Architecture student, the gymnast revealed that at first she did not know what was happening around the Olympics and had doubts about whether the Games were taking place or not.

“We also did not know what had happened to people who had not classified,” he said.

In the conference, organized by the University of the Valley of Mexico, his house of studies, Moreno referred to his model athlete, the triple Olympic medalist María Espinoza, and confessed to being inspired by it.

“He is a down-to-earth person, with an impressive determination, he is very persevering, he is someone that Mexican athletes admire because he is an example for everyone,” he said.

In addition to having options to win medals in gymnastics, Mexico is confident of entering the medal battle in Tokyo 2020 in other sports such as archery, taekwondo, sport shooting, baseball, jumping, and soccer, if the men’s team achieves qualification.