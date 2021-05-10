World Lupus Day: Know which celebrities have this disease

Lupus is a chronic disease that can affect any part of the body, typically the skin, joints, blood, and kidneys, according to the Lupus Foundation of America.

Selena Gomez is one of the artists who has shown her process in networks. The singer has been fighting lupus for years, so much so that she had to leave the stage for a while.

The singer revealed in 2017 that she received a kidney transplant from her close friend and actress Francia Raisa, which she needed as a result of her battle with lupus.

Today he prides himself on displaying his transplant scar without embarrassment.

The scars on the face of Seal They are the result of the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus that you suffer from, which generally causes lesions on the face and scalp.

Lady Gaga confirmed the disease in 2010, however, at that time he still did not present symptoms, so he continued with his musical career. In 2017 he had to cancel concerts due to complications with the disease and with the fibromyalgia that he also suffers.

Nick cannon is another famous person who fights against this disease.

The rapper in 2014 founded “Lupus Foundation of America’s Walk to End Lupus Now,” a center for people with lupus.

Singer Toni Braxton She fights the difficulties of systemic lupus erythematosus and sometimes has to be hospitalized for this disease.

The late King of Pop never made it official, however, various sources claim that Michael jackson suffered from lupus.

Kim kardashian he collapsed when he learned that he tested positive for lupus after taking an antibody test. Prior to the diagnosis, Kim had presented joint pain, fatigue and headaches, which is why various studies were carried out.

Kelly stone, the sister of the famous Sharon Stone was diagnosed a couple of years ago with the strange disease.