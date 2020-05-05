To be held on January 22, 23 and 24 of this year 2020 in the City of Caracas (Venezuela); The delegations of the political parties and social movements of the world met to discuss, denounce, propose solutions and approve fundamental elements in favor of the peoples of the world that are being destroyed by US imperialism.

In the final declaration of the World Encounter Against Imperialism “For Life, Sovereignty and Peace” emphasis is placed on the future of humanity that is in danger and threatened by the political, economic and military aggressions of imperialism of United States, which does nothing other than continue with these attacks in a conventional or unconventional way to achieve their ends.

One of the phrases that stands out in this document is that “imperialism is in crisis and that makes it much more aggressive, dangerous and destructive.” Hence the despair of inhuman capitalism and imperialism.

For the working tables, several thematic axes and sectors were touched on, such as: NATO and the military aggressions of imperialism in the XXI century, sustained environmental development, preservation of mother earth, decolonial culture to overcome capitalist domination, the search for a sustainable economic model, neoliberalism versus social inclusion, experiences of progressive governments in the world as an alternative to neoliberalism, organizational proposals, plan of struggles, international anti-imperialist agenda of the 21st century, Bolivarian socialism, bases for a new policy in favor of the people, battles of ideas, policy of formation of anti-capitalist consciousness, decline of the US hegemony before the emergence of the multi-center and multi-polar world, participatory democracy, popular power, social justice, sovereignty and liberation of peoples.

Sectors such as: workers sector, women sector, communes sector, social movements and popular power organizations, indigenous peoples sector, Afro-descendant sector, communication sector, youth and student sector, parliamentary sector were also touched on; organisms that stood out were the ALBA-TCP, CELAC AND PETROCARIBE.

Meanwhile, there was an alternative agenda in which forums were held on these topics: constituent processes as an alternative for the liberation of peoples, the university of communication in times of neoliberal globalization, the cultural industry of capitalism in the era of neoliberal globalization, geopolitics in power and religion, geopolitics in the Middle East, anti-imperialist rebellion of peoples, unconventional warfare, among others.

It should be noted that this Anti-imperialist Meeting was a major event where national and international delegates met with the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolás Maduros Moros, and special guests such as Tania Diaz, God given hair, Merwin Maldonado, Rander Peña, Cesar Trómpiz, among others.

1_Member of the JPSUV National Commission for International Relations.

2_Member of the National Women’s Commission of the JPSUV.

3_Director and member of the Network of Students of Economic Sciences (Red-CEC).

4_General Coordinator of the International Relations Student Organization (OERI).

5_Elestado.Net editor.

