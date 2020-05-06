© Provided by Clarín

By Matina Stevis-Gridneff and Lara Jakes

Brussels – Prime ministers, a king, a prince, and Madonna all joined the $ 8 billion pool to fund a coronavirus vaccine.

President Donald trump The opportunity to contribute was lost, and some administration officials commented that the United States is investing billions of dollars in its own investigative efforts.

On Monday, at a conference organized by the European Union, he got commitments from different countries around the world – from Japan to Canada, from Australia to Norway – to finance laboratories that are at the forefront of the development and production of the vaccine.

For more than three hours, one by one, world leaders said a few words by videoconference and offered the contribution of their nations, small or large, according to what they could collect. Romania’s sum was US $ 200,000. Canada’s, $ 850 million.

It was a strange show of global leadership on the part of the Europeans, and a late effort of international cooperation. Different countries around the world have acted according to different – and often opposite – perspectives to combat the pandemic.

Although the European Union has carried out this global financing effort, the bloc has struggled to reach an agreement among its 27 members on public health, transportation and financing policies to respond to the coronavirus crisis. And details on how the money raised on Monday will be distributed have yet to be defined.

The European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union that spearheaded the initiative, said that the money will be invested for the next two years, supporting promising initiatives around the world. The ultimate goal is to provide universal and accessible medication to combat COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The multilateral effort contrasts sharply with the lonely road The United States has taken, while scientists around the world are trying to develop a vaccine to stop the virus that has devastated most of the planet, leaving a total of 250,000 dead so far.

In early March, German government officials said they believed Trump had tried to seduce a company based in southwest Germany, known to be working on the vaccine, to move its investigative work to the United States.

The company CureVac He denied having received the offer, but the report referring to the US invitation. USA It was enough to scare the European Commission, which promised to finance the company with other US $ 85 million, although the company already had the support of a European vaccine consortium.

In Washington on Monday, senior Trump administration officials praised the US contributions. USA in the global efforts against the coronavirus, but they did not explain the absence of the United States in the congress organized by Europe.

Two officials, who asked to remain anonymous, insisted that the United States led global anti-pandemic efforts, including vaccine research and development, in collaboration with international scientists.

One of the officials said those efforts included making available sets of scientific data that until now have been downloaded more than 53 thousand times and share information from at least 30 research projectsion to develop a vaccine and treatments against coronavirus.

Officials said the United States was working closely with European leaders to coordinate those efforts, and said Monday’s congress was a good measure to generate more funding. But they did not want to say why no United States official participated in the congress.

Instead, they highlighted the money that EE. USA has already invested in research and development for the vaccine, including $ 2.6 billion through the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, a branch of the health department.

Jim Richardson, the director of foreign assistance at the State Department, said that American companies had given US $ 7 billionSo far for vaccine development and treatments.

“The United States rides to the sound of gunfire, boldly going to the front lines to stop the pandemic,” Richardson said Monday morning. “Retiring is not an option.”

Key allies of the United States, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom, as well as Canada and Mexico also participated in Monday’s European collection.

“We will not be safe until we can share it with the rest of the world,” said the Prime Minister of Canada. Justin Trudeau, referring to the vaccine.

The largest contributors were the European Union and Norway, each committing an investment of one billion euros, or US $ 1.1 billion.

The collection included people and organizations that have had friction with Trump and his administration because of his handling of the pandemic, including the World Health Organization and its director general., Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and Melinda gates, co-founder with her husband, Bill, of one of the world’s largest charitable foundations.

“As long as COVID-19 is somewhere, COVID-19 can expand everywhere,” said Melinda Gates.

“The pandemic will not stop until people around the world can receive immunity against the virus, until everyone can receive the benefits of world science, regardless of where they live,” he said. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation It will contribute US $ 100 million for the research and development of the vaccine.

Last month the Trump administration announced that it was freezing US contributions. USA to the World Health Organization.

“The United States is led by a president who embodies the most basic instincts in our country. Sovereignty above all, ”said Robert Niblett, director of the London-based Chatham House think-tank. “Any international cooperation in which the country engages must be firmly in the interests of the United States.”

The chancellor Angela Merkel, from Germany, which has received indirect praise for its handling of the pandemic, committed 525 million euros, or US $ 573 million.

“I am very happy to represent Germany today at this congress, because it sends a signal of hope, in times of such difficulty, to many countries and shows us that the pandemic is a global challenge and, therefore, we can only defeat it globally” Merkel said.

Despite Monday’s internationalist speeches, many of the countries that collaborated with financing took unilateral measures to contain the virus at the beginning of the outbreak.

Germany, for example, came under heavy criticism in March for trying to limit the amount of protective equipment exports, while hospitals in Italy and Spain desperately needed masks and gloves.

And the United States was not the only one of the world’s great absentees. Russia did not participate either.

China, where the virus originated, was represented by its ambassador to the European Union and made no financing commitment.

Speaking after the conference, in which he had committed an investment of 500 million euros, the President of France Emmanuel Macron He said of the striking absence of the United States that “in no way does this slow down our initiative.”

Most experts agree, he said, that the vaccine will not be available before the end of 2021.

“The United States’ perspective on the coronavirus continues to play in favor of the account that the United States isolates itself,” said Niblett of Chatham House. “It also takes one more layer off the long-term legitimacy of the United States.”

