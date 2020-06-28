LONDON (AP) – A summit that included a virtual concert packed with celebrities and hosted by Dwayne Johnson has raised nearly $ 7 billion in cash and credit guarantees to help the world’s poor who have seen their lives disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Global Citizen said Sunday that its summit with world leaders had raised $ 1.5 billion to aid efforts against COVID-19 in poor countries, as well as a promise of 250 million doses of vaccines for those countries if one developed with success.

The group said it has raised $ 5.4 billion in loans and guarantees from the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to support fragile economies around the world.

The event included a concert presented by Johnson with performances by Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, and Chloe x Halle. Cyrus performed the Beatles song « Help! » in an empty stadium, while Hudson offered « Where Peaceful Waters Flow » from a boat in Chicago.

“The $ 6.9 billion pledged today to support the world’s poorest and most marginalized communities is an incredible step on our journey to emerge from the COVID-19 era, but there is still more to do, and no one is safe. until everyone is safe, « said Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen, after the event on Saturday.

« As we fight this virus, we must also care for the most vulnerable people and address the challenges they face right now, » Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau said during the event.

Speakers also included the heads of government of New Zealand, El Salvador, Sweden, South Africa and Barbados.

Organizers said the show was not just a fundraiser, but also aimed to raise awareness of the pandemic’s disproportionate effect on marginalized communities.

French President Emmanuel Macron said joint actions are lacking to defeat the virus.

« Let’s mobilize, let’s reject the strategy of » each on their own, « let’s move forward together. France and Europe take responsibility today and will do so tomorrow, « said Macron.

Worldwide, nearly 10 million people have been reported infected with the virus and nearly half a million dead, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. Experts believe those numbers are well below the true scope of the pandemic, due to a lack of diagnostic tests and mild cases that are never diagnosed.

There are around a dozen potential COVID-19 vaccines in their early stages of testing. Although some may move to the next phase this year, none are unlikely to be licensed until early next year at the earliest.