New worldwide peak of infections is registered by Johns Hopkins University, in the USA, which account for more than 1.55 million cases of contagion. Only five countries account for more than half of the world’s cases. According to Johns Hopkins University, which compiles worldwide data on the covid-19 epidemic, the world recorded more than 5 million cases of coronavirus contagion on Thursday. fair (05/21).

Only five countries (USA, Russia, Brazil, United Kingdom and Spain) are responsible for more than half of these cases.

With 1,551,853 cases as of Thursday morning, the USA is in 1st place in the ranking of reported infections, followed by Russia (308,705), Brazil (291,579), the United Kingdom (249,619) and Spain (231,555).

Data released by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday indicate that Brazil identified 888 deaths from covid-19 in 24 hours, bringing the total to 18,859. The country also registered 19,951 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday.

Johns Hopkins University also accounted for 328,227 deaths worldwide. More than 1.8 million patients were considered cured.

After Europe succeeded China as the center of the pandemic in February, the American continent is now the one with the most confirmed cases (about 2.2 million versus more than 1.9 million on the European continent), although with less deaths (more than 130,000 versus more than 169,000).

Considering a 24-hour period, 23,604 new cases and another 1,369 deaths in the USA were recorded by the American institution.

The state of New York remains the epicenter of the pandemic in the USA, with 354,370 cases and 28,636 deaths, with 20,934 people alone in New York City due to the disease.

The second state most affected in the USA by the health crisis is New Jersey (150,776 cases and 10,749 deaths), followed by Illinois (100,418 and 4,525) and Massachusetts (88,970 and 6,066).

The unofficial number of deaths across the country (93,214) is below initial estimates by the White House, which projected, at best, from 100,000 to 240,000 deaths by Covid-19, but far exceeded the most optimistic forecast of the President Donald Trump, who was 50,000 to 60,000.

