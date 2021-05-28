World Hamburger Day: Virginia Woman Transforms Home Into McDonald’s

A fan of McDonald’s decided to transform her house into a sanctuary for the fast food chain, with a huge gold arched sign and a Ronald McDonald stained glass window.

Since I was a child, to Taylor gecking He has always been passionate about all things McDonald’s and has fond memories of running through the playground at his local restaurant with the Happy Meal toy in hand.

The 31-year-old from Richmond, Virginia, continued her passion for the fast food chain into her adulthood, collecting nearly 100 McDonald’s items.

Little by little Taylor has been transforming part of his house into an authentic McDonald’s museum, with red and yellow walls, huge golden arches, a Ronald McDonald stained glass window and countless collectibles of the chain.

