World food prices fell for the third consecutive month in April, hit by the economic and logistical impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) food price index, which measures monthly changes in a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 165.5 points last month , representing a drop of 3.4% in March.

The sugar price index fell to its lowest level in 13 years, falling 14.6% compared to March, with the new coronavirus crisis reaching demand and oscillating the oil price, which also reduced the need for sugar cane to produce ethanol, FAO said.

The vegetable oil price index fell 5.2%, hit by the drop in the values ​​of palm oil, soy and rapeseed, while the dairy index fell 3.6%, with the prices of butter and powdered milk registering falls two-digit.

The meat index fell 2.7%, with a partial recovery in import demand from China, which failed to balance a fall in imports elsewhere. FAO also reported that major producing countries suffered logistical bottlenecks, while quarantines imposed in many countries caused a sharp drop in sales.

“The pandemic is affecting the demand and supply sides of meat, as closing restaurants and reducing household incomes lead to less consumption; and the shortage of labor on the processing side is affecting consumers. production systems at the right time, “said FAO senior economist Upali Galketi Aratchilage.

On the other hand, the cereal price index fell only slightly, as international prices for wheat and rice increased significantly, while those for corn decreased sharply.

Rice prices rose 7.2% from March, due in large part to temporary export restrictions from Vietnam that were later lifted, FAO said. Wheat prices rose 2.5% amid reports of a rapid completion of Russia’s export quota.

