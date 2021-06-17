World Featherweight Champion Patricio Pitbull takes on AJ McKee

LOS ANGELES – And then there were only two left …

What started as a competition between 16 featherweight athletes in search of a million dollar prize has been left with two finalists for the BELLATOR World Featherweight Grand Prize: Patricio Pitbull (32-4) and AJ McKee (17 -0).

This great contest on Saturday, July 31 will take place at The Forum in Inglewood, Californnia and will culminate the nearly two-year contest for the World Featherweight Grand Prix when the greatest athlete in BELLATOR history finally comes to the fore. hand in hand with the best product from the company’s seedbed of all time

BELLATOR 263: Pitbull vs. McKee can be seen live on SHOWTIME at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT, and tickets for the event will go on sale this Friday, June 18 on BELLATOR.com and on Ticketmaster.com with a preview. sale taking place this Thursday.

Patricio is one of the two famous Pitbull Brothers and is considered the jewel in the BELLATOR MMA crown as he ranks at the top of the pound-for-pound rankings. The remarkable mark of this 33-year-old fighter with 32 wins and 4 losses, including victories over elite opponents such as Pat Curran, Juan Archuleta, Daniel Weichel (x2) and more recently a second win in a row against Emmanuel Sánchez, they affirm. like the king of featherweight. Additionally, he was able to capture the lightweight belt in 2019 by beating Michael Chandler to become only the second BELLATOR athlete with two simultaneous titles in his possession. His 23 finishes in 36 fights as a professional demonstrate the worth and great skill of a long-time double champion.

AJ McKee has a perfect 17-0 record and has exceeded already high expectations for him since he made his professional debut at age 20. Six years later, his six knockouts and six submissions have earned him a reputation as a fast and lethal fighter, with nine of them coming in the first round. “The Mercenary” has scored dominant victories over each of his rivals, including former champions Pat Curran, Georgi Karakhanyan and Darrion Caldwell, whom McKee most recently dominated with a neck attack that was later dubbed the “McKee-otina . ”. The Long Beach product will face the rival he has wanted to face from the moment he came to BELLATOR when he faced Patricio Pitbull in the World Featherweight Grand Prix Final.

The preliminary portion of the event will be live at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on BELLATOR’s YouTube channel, SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and also on Pluto TV and will feature the former featherweight title contender and No. 2 ranked Emmanuel Sánchez (20-5) versus No. 8 ranked Danish Mads Burnell (15-3) and the bantamweight contest between No. 3 Magomed “Tigre” Magomedov (18-1) and No. 4 Raufeon “Supa” Stots (16-1).

Additionally, the preliminary night will see a lightweight contest between the undefeated Usman Nurmagomedov (12-0) versus Manny Muro (12-6).

BELLATOR 263 Main Card: Pitbull vs. McKee:

Saturday, July 31 – Live on SHOWTIME

10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Main Event for the ‘World Featherweight Title: C-Patricio Pitbull (32-4) vs. # 1-AJ McKee (17-0)

Preliminary Billboard:

BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel | Pluto TV

7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Featherweight Fight: # 2-Emmanuel Sanchez (20-5) vs. # 8-Mads Burnell (15-3)

Bantamweight Fight: # 3-Magomed Magomedov (18-1) vs. # 4-Raufeon Stots (16-1)

Lightweight Fight: Usman Nurmagomedov (12-0) vs. Manny Muro (12-6)

* Billboard subject to change.