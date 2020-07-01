Catan: World Explorers is the new mobile game from Niantic, the company responsible for Pokémon GO and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

Augmented reality games for mobile devices are in fashion, and it is partly to blame Niantic, company responsible for the successful Pokémon GO, celebrating its fourth anniversary, and of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. There are even many other titles that have joined this trend over time, such as Jurassic Park: Alive, Minecraft Earth or The Walking Dead: Our World. Now a new competitor arrives, since Niantic have dared to bring a well-known board game to mobile devices thanks to augmented reality.

Catan: World Explorers is the new mobile game from Niantic, the company responsible for Pokémon GO and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. The game, which even already has its own official website, has recently been released and is now available for pre-registration. It should be noted that at the moment the official date on which this new game for mobile devices will be available is not known, but it is known that very soon Catan: World Explorers will release its beta version so that users can test the title and from Niantic they can correct possible mistakes ahead of the launch of the final version of the game.

The new work of those responsible for Pokémon GO will be a multiplayer augmented reality game that will convert locations from real world on a giant board of Catan, the well-known board game. In Catan: World Explorers players will have to harvest and collect classic game resources like wood, wool, grain or minerals. They will also be able to trade and build around the world as cities and landmarks transform into settlements where buildings can be built and points earned for your Faction.

Catan: World Explorers will release its beta version soon

The objective of the game is none other than to explore the neighborhood to collect resources, and some of them will be abundant in one region, while others will be obtained only by trading. The user will be a friend and will negotiate with the game’s Catanians, in addition to being able complete missions while exploring. Similarly, it will be possible to use the resources to create building cards that can be used to transform humble settlements into booming metropolises.

On the other hand, you can also team up with old and new friends with which to compete simultaneously locally and globally. Among other features, you can also collect resources strategically, expand settlements and compete for victory points. As these points are earned, you contribute to the overall score of your faction and to the local game. Undoubtedly, if you are a fan of this well-known board game, you will have to give it a try, although its official release date is currently unknown.

