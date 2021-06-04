World Environment Day with the Ultra Clean Marathon

06/04/2021 at 2:10 PM CEST

Sport.es

With a total of 23 teams, from 216 runners, that go to run the 60 km of the route on behalf of 15 environmental causes.

In total it is raised around € 15,000 who will dedicate themselves to the conservation of the forests, at the hand of the Associació Boscos de Muntanya or Sèlvans, of the rivers, at the hands of the Habitat Association, or to the sea, in projects of Submon and Posidonia 2021, among other.

The UCM is, in effect, the only solidarity race for nature, where it is not only run taking advantage of natural landscapes but also aims to generate a positive impact on the environment: collecting waste, and donations to environmental NGOs.

A varied, fun and balanced route

“It is a varied, fun and balanced track, designed to have a good time & rdquor; Explain Gerard freixes, technical manager of the race

“It starts in a very corridor section starting from Terrassa, 13 km long, it is a route through forest tracks of the Anella Verda, very beautiful and very corridor & rdquor ;, then continue with the climb to Galliners It is a bit harder, while the second section is more urban, crossing the beautiful parks of Rubí and Sant Cugat. “The third section, which includes the climb to Collserola with 600 positive meters, is mountain and trails, accumulates 80% of the unevenness and requires attention to navigation” commented the director of Klassmark, the organization organizing the test.

The next section is from House of l’Aigua de la Trinitat Nova continues a downhill route, until reaching the river park, and finally the beaches and arrival at the emblematic Moll de Marina, between Olympic port and Somorrostro Beach.

“Urban and parking areas accumulate more waste, while in more natural environments we have not found large accumulations & rdquor; & rdquor; Freixes continues.

Ultra Clean Marathon, plogging race.

This sporting modality is becoming popular, and more and more runners decide to collect waste when they go out to train.

You can follow the race liveRunners will carry a locator so it will be possible to follow the teams live. In addition, from 4:00 p.m. it is broadcast on streaming on Youtube the special program of the Ultra Clean Marathon.