Bogota Colombia

The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, asked the international community on Friday for a change of course that would allow the construction of a “green and resilient” future after the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

“It is necessary for our entire global community to change course,” he said in a video broadcast at a virtual event sponsored by the Colombian government, host this year of the commemoration of the World Environment Day, which the UN celebrates every June 5.

“In the enhanced post-pandemic reconstruction of covid-19 let us give nature its proper place, making it the primary consideration in decision-making,” he added.

For Guterres, the appearance of the new coronavirus is part of a “clear message” sent by nature in the face of habitat degradation and loss of biodiversity related to human activity, to which are added fires, floods and other increasingly frequent natural disasters.

“Let’s rethink what we buy and use, embrace sustainable habits, food systems and business models, safeguard the spaces and wildlife that still exist, and commit to forging a green and resilient future,” Guterres asked.

In a letter read at the same event, Pope Francis advocated the care of ecosystems with “a vision of the future that does not remain alone in the immediate, seeking a quick and easy profit”, but “seeks preservation for the benefit of all. “

Colombian President Iván Duque supported the call of the secretary general and called for “consolidating a genuine environmental ethic in the world.”

Since it was detected in December in the Chinese province of Wuhan, the new coronavirus has caused more than 390,000 deaths and contaminated at least 6.6 million people worldwide.

The UN has warned of the danger that the economic revival that follows confinement is accompanied by an increase in carbon emissions, and called for programs to promote “greener growth”.

Records of heat, ocean acidification, rising sea levels and melting glaciers reveal that there has been an acceleration of climate change in the past five years, according to a climate report from the World Meteorological Organization.