World Environment Day 2021: Protecting is no longer enough, we must restore

Conserving nature is no longer enough. Now it is necessary to recover lost ground throughout the planet. This is the concept that permeates the 2021 edition of World Environment Day, which takes place on June 5. The anniversary has its starting point in 1972, when the Stockholm Conference was held, one of the first summits on Earth.

World Environment Day is one of the most important dates on the United Nations calendar. And over time, the commemoration of this day has become a global platform for the dissemination and awareness of the protection of our planet.

The theme of the World Environment Day of the 2021 focuses on ecosystem restoration. And it is that ecosystems are the sustenance of life on the planet. Their care and protection has a direct impact on the health of the planet and its inhabitants.

Pakistan will be the host country for this important day. His choice is due to his ambitious project with which he plans to plant 10,000 million trees in a period of 5 years. This is one of the most ambitious efforts around afforestation made to date.

In addition, within the framework of the celebration of this day, the launch of United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration 2021-2030, led by the United Nations Environment Program and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

The objective of this decade is not only the recovery of those ecosystems that have been destroyed or degraded, but also the care and protection of those that are still intact.

Healthy ecosystems have multiple benefits for life on Earth from helping to have much richer biodiversity along with more fertile and higher yielding soils to ensuring and improving the fight against climate change.

The next ten years will be key to halting and reversing environmental degradation of the world’s ecosystems to achieve the global goals set in the 2030 Agenda. This initiative will allow us to improve our quality of life, help eradicate poverty in the world and guide society towards a more sustainable future.

According to UN data, the restoration of 350 million hectares of degraded terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems could help eliminate 13 to 26 gigatons of greenhouse gases. This recovery can be done in different ways, either through active planting or by removing any pressure so that nature can recover on its own.

What is the origin of World Environment Day?

It was in 1974 when the United Nations established June 5 as World Environment Day. The UN set itself the main objective of this day to raise environmental awareness and to motivate the world population to be an active part of sustainable development.

The celebration of this day has its origin in the Stockholm Conference in 1972. And it is that this summit was the first that was organized for the treatment and discussion of questions that affected the environment.

The Stockholm Earth Summit marked a turning point that led to the development of policies in favor of nature that led to the signing and ratification of conventions against its exploitation and mistreatment.

Since then, June 5 is a date that gives us the opportunity to praise the value of our nature and its importance for life on our planet. It is time to be more aware of our actions and change our habits to achieve their protection and care.

