World Energy Efficiency Day: Hisense supports the development of smart technology to promote savings

Hisense invites one more year to reflect on the importance of the rational use of energy and investment in technology adapted to the protection of the environment on the occasion of World Energy Efficiency Day, which is celebrated this March 5.

The brand, aware of the consequences of climate change, has been focused for more than a decade on how to achieve more sustainable electronics and home products, in addition to financing campaigns aimed at facilitating access to innovative devices at the best price. In its production centers, Hisense has implemented recycling systems to contribute to its profitability and protect the ecosystem. These spaces within the factories are designed to recycle cardboard, plastic, polystyrene, foam and other non-degradable polluting materials.

World primary energy intensity

A report published by Energy efficiency in 2020 predicted that the intensity of the world’s primary energy would decrease by less than 1% during the year. These numbers constitute the lowest rate since 2010 when assessing the level of improvement required to achieve the objectives set throughout the planet and thus effectively face the fight against climate change.

As Yannella Amendola, Hisense Marketing Director, says: “We are convinced that conserving the planet and reducing air pollution is everyone’s job, especially companies, so we reinvest a significant amount of our annual income in our 12 centers R&D for the development of new products, increasingly efficient and capable of leading the way towards sustainability ”. And he adds: “From Hisense we also support the celebration of a day like this with a daily work in favor of new technologies.”

Hisense offers users products that help reduce their daily impact and optimize energy. Its electrical appliances incorporate the latest advances in home automation, which help to consume more intelligent and customizable, in addition to promoting electricity and water savings and reducing the impact of the carbon footprint.

New energy label

With the arrival of the new energy label, Hisense raises a series of premises that we must take into account when buying a new appliance from this month of March:

Responsible use of the energy label.

This consumer tool is indicated whenever we buy electrical appliances and reports on their energy efficiency and consumption. In this way, we can know which models need less energy to function or which products are more concerned with caring for the environment.

Products do not consume more energy: only categories are reordered.

The products of brands like Hisense have not changed and they do not consume more than before. What has changed is the scale that sets the letter of the labels. Before this last change, the models could be classified from A to F, in addition to the well-known A +, A ++ and A +++.

Category B is intended for current products with higher efficiency.

Until now, many products from Hisense and other companies have managed to achieve ratings of A +++, which are now classified as category B or D. This new labeling is more stringent, so that class A will be assigned only to new technologies that are present in the future and that provide greater energy efficiency. For example, appliances such as the WFGA90141VM washing machine with functions committed to saving such as Green Bar, capable of taking into account parameters such as temperature or spin speed and showing information on energy and water consumption, among other technological advances.

The labels provide more detail on the operation of the appliance.

This new label also provides very useful information for the buyer and perfectly details all the advantages or possible disadvantages of the different products, such as maximum load capacity, spin efficiency, maximum duration of the ECO program, consumption of water or even the noise level.

Not all appliances will have to change their label now.

The label integration process will be staggered, the first will be washing machines, washer-dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators and freezers, as well as wine cellars. As of September 1, 2021, it will be the lighting systems that will also have to adapt, and in 2022 it will be the dryers and air conditioners that will have to apply it.

The efficiency of appliances will not be calculated exactly the same every time.

When determining the cost, this new label will modify the parameters that are taken into consideration for its calculation. For example, the energy consumption of washing machines, whose current label is based on annual use, will be calculated for 100 wash cycles.

This label in turn has a QR code with which users can access more detailed information through the European database of products for energy labeling (EPREL). Available starting this month as new products begin to use the label.

