World Emoji Day: how our lives have changed in two decades

Its scope is not limited to social networks, but also gained prominence in all areas, food, decoration, art and clothing.

The first emoji was created in 1999 in Japan and was designed by Shigetaka Kurita to be used by the NTT DoCoMo mobile internet platform. Kurita was inspired by the icons used by the weather reports to bring to life a total of 180 emojis that represented the most common expressions of the Japanese.

The mobile occupies a fundamental space in our lives and the existence of these types of tools makes us feel more comfortable when it comes to conversing through messages.

Face that cries with laughter It is the most used emoji in the world. Judging by the world ranking of emojis, joy is the most shared emotion on social media.

The famous yellow cartoons made their place on the big screen and were the protagonists of ‘Emoji: the movie’, where the Colombian Sofia Vergara gave her voice to the character of the Flamenco Dancer.

Emojis also inspire the kitchen, like this emoji face made of carved pineapple and with coconut for teeth and seeds for eyes.

The decoration is not far behind and it was also reinvented with this idea of Christmas balls with renderings of emoji.