World economy rebound would leave many behind

(Bloomberg) – A strengthened global recovery from COVID-19 could outpace many regions, fueling inequalities across and within borders, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said on Monday.

As the Paris-based group revised up its global growth forecast for 2021 to 5.8% from 5.6%, it warned of big differences that mean that living standards for some people will not return to previous levels. to the crisis for a prolonged period.

In countries like Argentina and Spain, more than three years will pass between the start of the pandemic and the recovery of economic production per capita, according to new projections. That contrasts with just 18 months in the United States and less than a year in China.

“With some relief we see the economic outlook improving, but the discomfort is that it is happening in a very uneven way,” said Laurence Boone, chief economist at the OECD. “The risk of not achieving sufficient or widespread growth after a pandemic is high.”

This assessment is a note of caution as confidence in the world’s richest countries increases with the lifting of restrictions and the acceleration of vaccination campaigns.

The OECD praised governments for exceptionally fast and effective policy support that is now driving a rebound in trade, manufacturing and consumer spending. That will limit the scars of the crisis, the 38-member organization said.

He warned that the problem of divergent destinations could be made even worse by the inability to obtain sufficient vaccines and support for emerging and low-income economies, which already have less capacity to absorb shocks and could face sovereign financing problems.

Without vaccines in all countries, the OECD said new variants and revamped closures could hurt confidence, plunge activity back into an intermittent disruptive pattern and bankrupt companies.

“The rebound is pretty solid, but it fundamentally depends on whether we can keep up with vaccination,” OECD Secretary General Ángel Gurría told Bloomberg Television. “The enemy is mutating, the enemy has variants, it is changing its shape and its DNA and therefore we must not allow it, we must try to defeat it as soon as possible.”

Inflation risk

The OECD also pointed to a new threat of inflation due to higher operating costs. Containment of the virus and supply disruptions create component shortages and quiet competition as a result of bankruptcies. Tensions should disappear by the end of the year as production capacity normalizes and consumption shifts towards services.

“Inflation is expected to rise temporarily, but the long-term outlook remains uncertain, with risks to the upside,” the OECD said. “A combination of possible negative effects on the supply side could drive inflation more than anticipated.”

There is also the risk that financial markets will not see the disruption. He called on the central banks of advanced economies to maintain an accommodative policy and allow their inflation targets to be temporarily exceeded.

“This is not the time to worry about inflation, although we must always keep it in the back of our minds,” said Gurría.

For governments, the OECD prescribed a combination of flexible fiscal support aimed especially at small businesses and an effort to restore confidence with credible plans to repair long-term public finances. He also said that public money must be spent quickly on investments for a low-carbon and digital economy.

“As countries transition to better prospects, it would be dangerous to believe that governments are already doing enough to propel growth onto a better path,” Boone said.

