Experts say the severity of the problem could increase as the quarantine continues to spread

The economy worldwide could contract 0.9% this year due to the pandemic of the coronavirus, instead of growing the 2.5% that had been forecast, the Un.

In a new report, the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs warned that global production could contract even more than the 0.9% predicted for this year if restrictions on economic activities extend to the third quarter, and if fiscal measures implemented in response fail to shore up consumer incomes and expenses .

The negative effects of current economic constraints on developed nations will soon spread to developing countries, which will experience declining trade and investment, the text adds.

The severity of the economic impact – whether the recession is moderate or deep – will depend largely on the duration of restrictions on the movement of people and economic activities in countries with the strongest economies, and on the size and impact of fiscal measures, he noted.

Liu Zhenmin, undersecretary general of the Un for Economic and Social Affairs, said that “urgent and bold measures are required, not only to contain the pandemic and save lives, but also to protect the most vulnerable in our societies from economic ruin and to maintain economic growth and financial stability. “