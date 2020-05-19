The World Economic Forum recommended that the world should take advantage of the pandemic to model a greener, more people-centered economy.

The world must take advantage of the pandemic, the financial crisis and the economic stimuli they will come not to rebuild the systems but to model a greener economy and focused on people, recommended this Tuesday the World Economic Forum.

“This is an opportunity not only to change the speed of growth, but also its quality and direction. We have the capacity to build a more people-centered and planet-centered economy, and this is an opportunity that we have to take advantage of ”, he declared today Saadia Zahidi, executive director of the forum (WEF by presenting separate reports on the challenges and opportunities posed by the pandemic.

One of those studies, prepared based on the opinion of 350 risk experts, predicts that economic difficulties and social discontent will increase if political leaders and companies do not immediately work to alleviate the consequences of the pandemic.

Among the main risks detected by companies are that of a prolonged global recession, high levels of unemployment, the arrival of other infectious diseases or the countries respond to the current situation with protectionism.

They also warn of probable restrictions on the cross-border movements of people and goods, the market collapse and fiscal difficulties in various countries.

Bankruptcy, the inability of industries to recover, the interruption of supply chains wave susceptibility to cyber attacksDue to the greater digitization of work, these are other concerns that the pandemic has brought with it.

Experts ask that the pandemic do not distract us from long-term risks that they exist, that they remain the same as before and are headed by two: global warming and the growth of inequality.

The pandemic and the changes it has caused will decrease by 8 percent of emissions, he explains. Peter Giger, head of risks at the insurer Zurich, recalls that a reduction of this magnitude is required every year for the next decade to achieve the environmental goals.

“Future global sustainability can take shape with the decisions made today,” he says, noting that it is a risk to focus on immediate reconstruction while ignoring other major risks, such as climate.

Despite the gloomy economic outlook, the WEF insists that this is the time not to rebuild, but to improve what we already had.

For his part, Ngaire Woods, dean of the Blavatnik School of Government, of the Oxford University, detects three major immediate concerns: access to vaccines and treatments and how to deal with the public health crisis, the need to relaunch economies and the risk of countries closing in on themselves in this situation.

The xenophobic nationalism, he warns, is going to try to direct the responses to the crisis towards a narrative of confrontation between nations and isolation, at a time when “we do not need, we cannot afford more conflicts.”

Zahidi highlights that the COVID-19 It is showing courageous attitudes from governments, such as conditioning its aid to companies that are in tax havens, or require that these be used with sustainable or green factors.

“Governments now have the opportunity to determine if the economies are going to be greener or browner, more equal or more unequal. They can decide which industries are given the support that they did not have before, which sectors receive investments that they did not receive before, ”he explained.

“The challenge is not in rebuilding, but in building better,” says Giger, who suggests as an example that maybe you should not only talk about how to make transportation more sustainable, but also how to use less transportation, especially now that it has been shown that we can live with far less human displacement.

Investment in health and education systems will also be essential to adjust labor needs to those of industry, also bearing in mind that the pandemic has revealed what the essential jobs: care, health, education, technology and many other tasks that were precisely undervalued.

With information from EFE