Dunkin Donuts World Donut Day: Where to get a free donut?

This Friday, June 4, 2021 is for all those who love sweets and who can enjoy it, one of the tastiest and most sugary days of the year of all. “National Donut Day.” Because it is a celebration that covers the entire United States, many pastry chains and especially this appetizing cake have promotions that you cannot deprive the palate of.

What will the celebration be like today?

To celebrate this sweet day of this 2021, many companies join the celebration, giving this product to their customers, who at the same time recognize their participation in the vaccination days against the COVID-19 virus, reaching up to a double reward.

According to WFLA, these are some of the companies that will give you donuts totally free this June 4:

Dunkin ‘Donuts

One of the most famous donut companies with branches around the world, will be delivering a delicious classic donut of your choice totally free with the purchase of any drink, while supplies last, according to a company statement provided to Now.

Similarly, the company for the big day of the donut has launched the collection # DíaNacionaldelaDona, which brings limited edition fashions with donuts themes. The collection kicked off Thursday June 3 and is available exclusively at shopdunkin.com.

finally and with summer just around the corner, Dunkin ‘brings new surprises. These are the new Dunkin ‘Refreshers flavored with lemonade and the new Berry Powder Donuts, donuts sprinkled with berries, and the MUNCHKINS®, the balls in the center of the donuts, also sprinkled with berries, which are available at starting today across the country.

The statement reads:

Dunkin ‘Refreshers Lemonade will be a hit, combining a classic flavor of the season with vibrant fruit flavors for a fascinating energy drink. Made with lemonade, flavored fruit concentrate and B vitamins, this drink will keep Dunkin ‘customers fresh and refreshed all summer long. Dunkin ‘Refreshers Lemonade Flavored by Dunkin’ are available in three varieties: Strawberry Flavored Lemonade, Peach Flavored Lemonade, and Blueberry Flavored Lemonade. Customers also have the option of buying the new lemonade on its own, a refreshing drink typical of summer. Perfectly paired with Dunkin ‘Lemonade Refreshers is Dunkin’s new seasonal donut, with its bright, cheerful colors and delicious fruity flavors. Berry Powder Donuts and MUNCHKINS have the characteristics of Dunkin’s famous traditional donuts, mixed with a new berry powder that gives them a beautiful pink hue and a delicious berry flavor, a true summery delight to enjoy anytime. of the day. “Just in time for the unofficial start of the season, Dunkin ‘delivers the celebration people want with a duo of delicious new options created with warm weather and long sunny days in mind,” said Jill Nelson, Vice President of Marketing and Dunkin ‘Gastronomy. ” Along with offering a free donut for National Donut Day, Dunkin ‘is helping America kick off a sweet summer. ”

Krispy Kreme:

Krispy Kreme announced that all customers visiting a US store location this Friday, June 4, can redeem a free donut of their choice, without making a purchase. Customers who present their vaccination card will be able to redeem a second donut, as part of the incentives.

“On National Donut Day, stop by and enjoy any donut you want with us. And if you are helping us overcome this pandemic by receiving your COVID-19 vaccine, then THANK YOU and we will give you a second free donut, ”said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer, in a press release.

Duck Donuts:

Duck Donuts will offer consumers a free sugar free donut with cinnamon or powdered sugar on June 4. The offer can be redeemed in stores without the need to make a purchase.

“National Donut Day is one of our favorite holidays of the year to celebrate with our loyal fans, and what better way to do it than with a free donut,” said Betsy Hamm, CEO of Duck Donuts. “We look forward to spreading happiness and smiles to those in the communities we serve as they enjoy a free sugar free donut with cinnamon or powdered sugar on June 4!”

Tim Hortons:

The National Donut Day sale begins today, June 4 and runs through June 15. Consumers who sign up will get a classic or special donut for 50 cents with any eligible purchase over 50 cents when they place an order via the mobile or delivery app.

Honey Dew Donuts:

At Honey Dew Donuts, if you buy a medium or large drink, you can get a free donut of the “Coco Loco” type, which are specialties with added chocolate almonds and sprinkled with coconut flakes.

More offers:

Locally owned businesses and smaller chains may also have specials this Friday, July 4. One of the easiest ways to find out is to check the social media for your donut shop of choice, according to USA Today.

What is the history of National Donut Day?

According to Infobae, Morgan Pett, a young military doctor, one day decided to buy some donuts when he was going to report to the base. Throughout that day, while helping the wounded, he gave each one a donut. This practice began to become popular and spread much more than you would have imagined.

During the year 1917, the United States participated in the First World War and established in France a mission of Salvation that would be dedicated to investigate the needs of the soldiers.

One of the conclusions reached was that “cabins”, Social Centers and assistance were needed where the troop could be assisted with hot food, writing supplies to be able to communicate with their loved ones and even a catering service. the clothes.

After studying the issue, six inhabitants per cabin, two men and four women, were designated for each of these centers, however, after settling down, and given the shortage of supplies, they were difficult to replace in order to prepare food. , the women had the idea that they could prepare something with the ingredients they had.

Pancakes were thought of, but they lacked butter and syrup. In light of the situation, they began to serve donuts, later welcoming volunteers Margaret Sheldon and Helen Purviance’s great idea to make donuts using a coffee tin mold. The product was quite an achievement. According to Infobae, Margaret’s diary said “I made 22 cakes, 300 donuts and 700 cups of coffee.”

But finally a real donut mold arrived from the States and now, fully equipped for the job, they fry 2,500 to 9,000 donuts a day.

Thus the girls became known to the world as “the Donuts Girls,” and on June 7, 1938, the Salvation Army of Chicago decided to celebrate National Donut Day in order to honor the service of these women and men. his big idea, as well as to help those most in need of the Great Depression.

However, it should be noted that the history of the origin of donuts goes back years. The typical sweet oliebollen (oil balls) originally from Holland was brought by immigrants in the 16th century to the United States, specifically to Nueva where over time its name changed to “donut” (pasta nut) referring to the similar format of that dried fruit.

But the recipe had a detail to improve, the oil balls when frying, only made it on the edges, and inside, the dough was raw. In a report to the Washington Post in 1916 Hanson Gregory, captain of a merchant ship, who prepared them for his crew, said that “So we started to fold them in half and then twist them, we called them ‘tornadoes’, they worked, but they used to absorb all the fat right where they bent, and honestly they were very hard on digestion. “

But the light bulb lit up, and the idea was to make a space in the center of the ball “I removed the lid of the boat’s tin pepper shaker and cut the first hole seen by mortal eyes in the middle of that donut.” And regarding his invention, he was categorical, “those donuts were the best I had in my life. No more indigestion, no more greasy plumb lines, but well-cooked and deep-fried donuts. ”

