World Dog Day: how to make your pets suffer less with the new normal

On World Dog Day, these simple and effective actions will help your pet not have such a bad time in the new normal.

The relationship has grown even closer. By not being able to leave home, living with our pets is not only closer now, but has become part of the routine at home. There are those who claim that they can better recognize their body language and understand their dogs better. The absence anxietyHowever, it is one of the obstacles that both humans and pets will have to overcome with the new normal. On World Dog Day, we suggest some simple actions to prevent your pet from suffering.

Walks before work

For a dog, see his person take the leash to Going for a walk is a moment of pure euphoria. You can see them in the face, they run in circles, they bark with excitement. For this reason, once the face-to-face dynamics are established more regularly, it is important not to neglect these spaces for coexistence. In addition to the fact that exercising helps them release energy, it is also a guaranteed endorphin explosion.

Even in big cities it is possible to make ourselves 30 minutes to go for a walk. Before work is ideal, since the morning starts well and the dogs are not stressed all day. For larger animals, it would be worth repeating the walk in the afternoon, once they get home, to ensure they have a restful night and sleep better.

Toys to distract themselves in your absence

For toys there are no ages or sizes. Buy a special item for dogs to chew on gives them a space to distract themselves during the unoccupied times of the day. In addition, if they identify that it is a gift only for them, they generate a affective bond that reminds them of their families while they are away. Also, they better destroy that rather than the living room, rugs, or bed legs. Before they know it, you will have already been back.

Leave them alone for longer periods of time

The change must be gradual. Instead of suddenly being no longer at home, gradually accustoming them to the absence will allow them to feel calmer and more comfortable on their own. If you have already gone out for a walk early and have toys with which to distract yourself, it is easier for them to identify with their space and they can be at peace.

Set fixed times for meals

Having a schedule gives us structure. It is very evident that, when specific times are respected for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the animals also get used to that rhythm during the day. For this reason, being clear when it is time to eat will allow them to anticipate a new lifestyle. Despite human beings are not at home all the time, they can wait for there comes a special moment to feed.

Have quality time when you get home

Animals understand our tone of voice. Especially if they have lived for a long time with people who They feed them, take them out for walks and give them affection. This is why sharing intimate moments with our pets is important. From allowing them to be close in leisure spaces to playing with them when they get home, these simple actions strengthen the relationship between the two of you. Quality time is undoubtedly the key to the transition to the new normal is less rushed.

