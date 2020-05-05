“From my language you can see the sea” is the suggestive name of the concert with which the World Day of the Portuguese Language will be celebrated for the first time in Venezuela, this Tuesday May 5, 2020. The interpreter will be Liliana De Faría, a Portuguese-born singer who has stood out as an ambassador in our country of fado., the best-known international expression of Portuguese music.

The activity, which is included in the agenda of events to commemorate the month of Europe, is organized by the Embassy of Portugal in Caracas, the Camões Institute – Instituto da Cooperação e da Língua Portuguesa, in collaboration with the Correio da Venezuela, the Portuguese Institute of Culture Foundation and the Venezuelan Association for the Teaching of the Portuguese Language (AVELP).

The concert of De Faría and his musicians, which will be online due to social quarantine measures, will take place this Tuesday at 6:00 pm (Caracas time), and it will be broadcast in a “Live” by the Instagram account @correiodvzla and on Facebook and YouTube platforms through “Correio da Venezuela”.

Celebrating around the world

The coordinator of the Teaching of the Portuguese Language of the Camões Institute, Professor Rainer Sousa, stressed that “this celebration of May 5, as World Day of the Portuguese Language, is special because it is the first year that we celebrate it outside the Community from Lusophone Countries. This ephemeris was proclaimed last year by Unesco, thus recognizing Portuguese as one of the global languages ​​of our time ”.

According to Professor Sousa, Portuguese is the fourth most widely spoken language in the world, with communities of speakers spread across five continents, expressing the culture, identity, and values ​​of an entire people.

“In Venezuela we did not want to miss this date, despite the limitations we have, imposed by social confinement. And we decided to promote a musical act, a concert called «From my language you can see the sea», once again enhancing Portuguese as a language that unites different peoples, in different territories, united by a sea that centuries ago were the roads of communication used in the spread of Portugueseness in the world ”, he highlighted.

In its declaration last year, Unesco recalled that Portuguese is the language of nine of its Member States, with more than 265 million speakers, being the most widely used language in the southern hemisphere. Furthermore, according to the Camões Institute, Portuguese is the “third language” most used on Facebook.

The Ambassador of Portugal and the singer Liliana de Faría / Photo: Archive

The proximity of Portuguese in Venezuela

Rainer Sousa said that in Venezuela, interest in the Portuguese language has increased in recent years, with schools interested in including this language in their curriculum.

“There are currently around 4,000 young Venezuelans studying Portuguese in educational establishments. I am sure that in the future the number will continue to grow. Not to mention the large community of Portuguese who live here, who are ambassadors of their culture and language, “he assured.

In Caracas, Valencia, Maracay and other cities there are several Venezuelan Portuguese associations where descendants without connection to Portugal and other interested people can learn the language.

Portuguese “is linguistically close to Spanish and that motivates its learning by Spanish speakers. The Portuguese influence in Venezuela is remarkable and the proximity to Brazil is a reality that is perceived by Venezuelans and that motivates them to learn this language, “said Sousa.

The preservation and promotion of Portuguese as a language of humanity also enables it to treasure its most beautiful literary and artistic expressions, enriched by the diversity of the communities that have inherited a beautiful identity heritage with roots in Latin, Greek, Arabic and many languages. European that had as a territorial boiling point to Portugal, to then raise sails, navigate and impregnate the world with their letters and cadences.

To celebrate and enhance this journey through the seas of the Portuguese language, Liliana De Faría and her musicians will perform the most beautiful poems and their musicality, under the name “Da minha lingua vê-se o Mar” (“From my language you can see the Mar ”) this May 5, at 6:00 pm (Caracas time), on Instagram Live @correiodvzla, Facebook and YouTube Correio da Venezuela.

Singer Liliana De Faríto at the concert «Trip to Portugal«, Held at the UCV Aula Magna in June 2019 / Photo: Archive.