World Cup: How much would it cost to see the Mexican National Team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?

Despite the fact that the Mexican National Team still does not qualify for the 2022 World CupSome travel agencies are already working on packages to take fans to Asian lands to support El Tri.

According to information from David medranoDespite the fact that the final hexagonal has not yet started for Qatar, the cheapest package to see the first match of the National Team costs 5,900 dollars.

Also read: Fey shows off her beautiful figure and steals hearts with photography in a swimsuit

On the other hand, the most expensive package includes 4 sets of the Mexican team in the World Cup, the cheapest version consists of 14,900 dollars so that the investment would allow you to see the 3 group stage matches and the hypothetical round of 16.

The source establishes that the official agency on the part of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) is Nevada Tours based in Guadalajara, Jalisco and is the one who has for now access to this type of insured tickets for the FIFA competition and who will be available for those fans who are willing to make the important investment.

Mexico is waiting for the final tie to be finalized to qualify, at this time three places have yet to be defined, at the moment the Tricolor, the United States, Jamaica, Costa Rica and Honduras have their place assured to fight for a ticket to Qatar 2022.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content