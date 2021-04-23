World Cup: Conmebol announces the return of the qualifiers for Qatar 2022

The Conmebol announced this Friday that the South American qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup 2022 They will start in June and from dates 7 and 8, before the start of the Copa América, scheduled for 13 of that month.

In a statement after the Conmebol Council meeting, the governing body of South American football announced that the postponed dates, 5 and 6, will be played in September, October and November, on days yet to be defined.

Also read: Liga MX: Tigres UANL decided not to renew Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti prior to the Classic Regio

“Triple dates are planned for that occasion and CONMEBOL asked FIFA for three additional days to ensure the proper recovery of the players,” the entity reported.

Conmebol added that “the modification of the calendar occurs after the cancellation of March and is intended to minimize wear and tear due to travel in times of pandemic.”

The statement quotes FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who took part in the Council meeting and declared that the qualifiers are “very important” emphasizing that the national teams arrive at their full potential.

The @CONMEBOL Qualifiers will return in June, but with Dates 7 and 8.

F7

Uruguay -Paraguay

Peru -Colombia

Brazil -Ecuador

Bolivia -Venezuela

Argentina -Chile

F8

Colombia -Argentina

Venezuela -Uruguay

Paraguay -Brazil

Chile -Bolivia

Ecuador -Peru pic.twitter.com/0XqRbuZXgW – VarskySports (@VarskySports) April 23, 2021

“FIFA also assumed the commitment to promote the necessary changes in the international calendar. In this sense, Conmebol made it clear that it will be essential to have additional days of recovery,” the statement said.

The postponement of the double round of the qualifying round for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, whose dispute was scheduled for March, was due to the impossibility of bringing together players who are active in Europe due to sanitary restrictions or the refusal of their clubs.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content