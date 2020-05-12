Multiple US media have reported on Monday afternoon that the 2021 World Baseball Classic will be canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and could be played in 2023 or in the next edition in 2025. The maximum championship of this sport, which was to take place Held in the United States, Japan and Taiwan, it was scheduled for March 9-23 next year, making it the last major professional sports event, to date, to be a victim of the virus.

According to reports, only the official announcement by the organizers is missing, since being a tournament that is part of the MLB collective bargaining agreement with the players union, which expires in December 202, and must be renegotiated.

The bad news for the World Baseball Classic began in March of this year, when the qualifying matches that were to be played in Arizona were suspended due to outbreaks of coronavirus; and for which the Nicaraguan team was already ready on North American soil and with many options to get one of the remaining four tickets to the next classic.

For now, the pine grove selection and lovers of the big top will have to wait. Without a return date for sports in the United States, including Major League Baseball, which remains without an official date for his return, championship organizations will have to announce a new rescheduling date in due course. So far, 2023 has been referred to as the minimum date, however, the option of combining it with the next edition, which would be until 2025, is also proposed.

The news seems harsh for the pine team, which currently had a large team prepared to achieve the feat and classify for the first time a World Classic.